Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

HE sector appeals to suppliers to cut prices

Jisc March 1, 2023
0 Comments
woman sat on chair

Open letter to digital content and software suppliers cites ‘perfect storm’ of declining resources and increasing demands

A collective of higher education and research sector organisations has today appealed to digital content and software vendors seeking “pricing constraint” in the face of the growing cost-of-living crisis. 

The group says: “The sector faces a perfect storm of declining resources and increased demands.  

“We ask that providers work alongside us and not impose price increases, bundle products or otherwise impose conditions that limit our ability to meet our community’s needs or manage our spending. 

“We call upon suppliers to offer flexibility, pricing constraint and to partner with us to meet these challenges.” 

Signatories to the statement include:

The statement points out that, while UK universities, research institutions and colleges have a vital role to play in driving growth, jobs and prosperity, they face soaring costs coupled with a reducing income.  

At the same time, institutions are under pressure to deliver more, including providing extra support to students and staff struggling with the cost of living, achieving net zero, and training approximately 500,000 health and care professionals before 2026.  

Professor Stephen Decent explains:

“The combined impact of an extraordinary hike in energy and equipment prices, the cap on student fees and the need to support students struggling with the cost of living means that institutions are facing unprecedented financial challenges.

“Additionally, while some digital content and software suppliers offered free access or discounts during the pandemic, these have now largely disappeared. 

“For all these reasons, budgets are under huge pressure and many institutions cannot afford to provide the resources that staff and students need for effective teaching, learning and research.

“This is why we’re calling on suppliers to do right by students and researchers and make every effort to ensure their products are affordable.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Jisc

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .