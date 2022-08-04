Higher Education Enrolment Days for HE Programmes at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) will be hosting Higher Education (HE) Enrolment Days on Thursday 18 August 9.00am – 4.30pm and Friday 19 August 9.00am to 3.00pm at the College’s main campuses in Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards.

The HE Enrolment Days are for those students who have gained A Level or equivalent Level 3 further education qualifications.

Potential students who have applied to SERC must upload their results as soon as they get them and then come along to the College where they will be welcomed by staff who will check their qualifications. They will then meet tutors who will confirm enrolment if grade requirements and evidence of ability to pay fees have been met.

If you don’t get the grades you expect, we will match you with a suitable course and you will have the opportunity to speak to our experienced and impartial careers team on site who will help you explore your options.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said, “There is still time to apply to SERC for higher level programmes (age 18 +) commencing in September 2022. Applying to SERC directly is in addition to any UCAS application, giving those aged 18+ more options to unlock their future to achieve a higher-level qualification – degree, foundation degree, HND, HNC and Higher-Level Apprenticeship. SERC provides a diverse range of subjects, close to home and with lower annual fees. Most of our Higher Education programmes are affiliated with local universities and our BSc Business Management is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University.”

She added, “Our employment-focussed curriculum and commitment to project-based learning make sense when it comes to taking the next step into Higher Education. We urge potential students to read our digital Higher Education Prospectus 2022-23, which will link through to course information and gives an overview of the online application process to see how we can help you achieve your goals through a course at SERC.”

For full details visit www.serc.ac.uk/about/enrolment-days to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

