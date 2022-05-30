Highlights: The Open University’s ‘Unlock your Inner Boss LIVE! The CEO Challenge’

Last Wednesday (25th May), The Open University teamed up with English television and radio presenter Gemma Cairney where she was placed in the helms of a business for the day and guided by OU-riginals and the general public to make key business decisions.

Throughout the day, Gemma was able to unlock her inner boss as she partook in the following challenges.

Street Smart: Understanding customers and the market ​

Making The Case for Your Business: Putting together an effective business plan ​

My Way or The Hire Way: Hiring and managing

The Profit Is Right! Making a business profitable and having adequate finances ​

Leadership Leveller: Mindset and leadership ​

Future Feats: Staying ahead with technology

Highlights from the day can be found below.

The CEO Challenge – Highlights – YouTube

The livestream forms part of the OU’s skills campaign, following research revealing that 82 percent of young people dream of being their own boss.

Following successful completion of the challenge, Gemma commented “I feel really accomplished and being in the CEO position for the day has fired off some of the cylinders in my mind as to how we connect with people and what we are putting out to the world. Today has really given me something to think about- it’s been a fascinating and fulfilling experience”

Published in