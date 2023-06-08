Housebuilder’s inclusive approach supports graduate into construction industry

A construction graduate has been supported into the housebuilding industry by Bellway after being the only female student on her construction management degree.

27-year-old Zoe Prentice, who lives in Crayford, is now an Assistant Site Manager at Bellway’s Ebbsfleet Cross at Garden City development in Ebbsfleet after completing the company’s graduate programme.

She had originally applied to study music at university but switched to construction management after doing some work experience in the construction industry. After completing her degree at Southampton Solent University, she entered Bellway’s Graduate Programme in 2020 where there was a 50:50 split between male and female graduates.

Zoe said:

“Bellway has been great since I started. Out of most developers they are one of a few that really push to welcome more women in the industry and ensure everyone is not just seen as their gender.”

“During my work experience, I would occasionally hear comments about my gender and at university I was the only female on my course which made me feel like the odd one out but since working for Bellway the atmosphere has been completely different.”

Zoe began working on site at Bellway’s Eastside Quarter development in Bexleyheath as part of the graduate programme.

Throughout the two-year scheme, she was also able to experience multiple aspects of the business including the commercial, land and technical departments, to gain a broad overview of the company.

She said: “Bellway was extremely supportive throughout the graduate scheme and made the jump from university to being on site a lot easier.

“Without the scheme, I wouldn’t be where I am now. It is a great way to boost you into the industry especially for those who may not have a lot of experience in the field.”

Bellway is actively recruiting for roles across multiple aspects of the business.

[IMAGE CREDITS – BELLWAY]

