HoW College Celebrates the opening of their SmartLiving – Tech Enabled Care Academy!

On Friday 26th May 2023, Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) celebrated the opening of their SmartLiving – Technology Enabled Care Academy at the College’s St Wulstan’s building in Worcester.

Following a successful collaborative bid to the Strategic Development Fund, HoW College, alongside Kidderminster College and Warwickshire College Group, secured over £1.6 million collectively to support new capital developments in social care teaching spaces and digital infrastructure, as well as helping the development of a range of teaching and learning resources and career information for the same social care sector.

In collaboration with Kidderminster College and Warwickshire College Group, HoW College have created a range of free digital courses and an extensive blended learning careers resource focusing on the domiciliary care sector, dispelling myths and showcasing opportunities for career progression which includes interviews with care providers, care practitioners, students and staff across Worcestershire.

The capital investment from the Strategic Development Fund has allowed HoW College to create two demonstration apartments. The two apartments demonstrate the potential of technology enabled care, highlighting the intersection of technology, care and education. Both apartments are fully furnished, have working kitchens and are equipped with a range of assistive technology support aids meaning they can be used for teaching, training and demonstration purposes and will provide an immersive learning experience for both students and professionals.

Speaking about the event, Julia Breakwell, Vice Principal, Student Experience and Stakeholder Engagement at HoW College, said:

“This project epitomises collaboration. We have been proud to work with so many organisations and people who have supported this project. Between us we have created fantastic free education and CPD resources for the sector, a comprehensive careers resource for schools and colleges and two immersive smart living spaces showcasing the very latest in technology enabled care. These offer unique opportunities for learning, training and immersive experiences for students and professionals.

People using the facilities can expand knowledge and skills and gain practical insights into how technology can be harnessed to support individuals to live independently and safely.

Talking about the project, Mark Bywater, Commercial Development Officer at Community Housing Technology Enabled Care Services, said:

“We are thrilled to have supported the launch of the “Smart Living” apartments. We (Community Housing Technology Enabled Care Services) have collaborated with Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) (TECS) and have successfully developed two state-of-the-art demonstration apartments that showcase the very latest advancements in assistive technologies. These remarkable living spaces represent the convergence of technology, care, and education, offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, training, and immersive experiences for students and professionals alike.

Step inside these remarkable spaces, and you will witness firsthand the transformative power of assistive technologies. From innovative communication systems to intelligent home automation solutions, these apartments serve as living laboratories where individuals can experience the potential of technology to enhance their daily lives.

For students, these demonstration apartments present a unique opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in assistive technologies within care. Through hands-on experiences and immersive learning, they can gain practical insights into how technology can be harnessed to support individuals with diverse life circumstances.

Professionals in the healthcare and caregiving sectors will also benefit greatly from exploring these apartment spaces. They can deepen their understanding of the latest advancements and discover innovative approaches to care; ultimately enhancing their ability to support and empower those they serve.”

HoW College offers a range of Health and Social Care courses which cover topics such as communication, creative activities and safeguarding and protection. They also offer Access to Higher Education courses in Health Professionals and Science for adults thinking of applying to university. As well as Health and Social Care courses HoW College also offers a full Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, validated by Birmingham City University.

These new state-of-the-art facilities will be utilised by both students and industry professionals and are available to book as training spaces via the College for more information please visit. To access the free, blended learning resources please click here.

