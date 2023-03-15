Shopping Cart

From education to employment

HoW College Computing & Digital Media Students Take Part Gain Valuable Work Experience at Redditch Local History Museum!

Heart of Worcestershire College March 15, 2023
0 Comments
HoW College Students at work experience at the Redditch History Museum

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) has been working with Redditch Local History Museum since before the pandemic in 2020!

Since they gained their premises in Redditch, the Redditch Local History Museum have provided physical placements for our students in the Base at our Redditch campus and our Computing & Digital Media students based in Bromsgrove. 

Our Computing & Digital Media Students have been helping the museum to archive the exhibits and any new items donated. They have also been helping the volunteers with any IT issues and have been producing both posters and leaflets to help promote fundraising events. 

This has been an excellent way for our students to apply their skills learnt at college whilst taking part in valuable work placement!

Published in: Education
Heart of Worcestershire College

