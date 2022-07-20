How the New Statesman is helping universities understand our changing world

The New Statesman is partnering with leading universities to ensure faculty heads and students benefit from the title’s award-winning writing on politics, international affairs, literature and philosophy.

With some of the world’s leading writers and thinkers – including John Gray, Bruno Maçães, Andrew Marr – and leading names in academia such as Adam Tooze, Helen Thompson, Brendan Simms and Richard J Evans as contributing writers, the New Statesman is ideally placed to serve all major universities, particularly those with humanities and political science faculties.

“We’re committed to pluralism and intellectual debate and openness; we publish the best essayists, commentators and thinkers, as well as new writers,” said Jason Cowley, Editor-in-Chief of the New Statesman. “As a result, we’re finding that universities – and their students – are increasingly coming to us to help understand the forces and ideas driving change in the world, at a time when some in the wider media are polarised or closed off from the universities.”

Engagement with the New Statesman among students and faculties has grown by over 45 per cent since 2021, with universities signing up for institution-wide access, and individual students subscribing directly to the title.

The following faculties and their students are benefiting the most from NS academic subscriptions:

Political science faculties

NS International covers the political forces – and characters – shaping the world. From exclusive polling data on the US, French and British elections to on-the-ground reporting in Ukraine and insightful analysis on China, we offer in-depth coverage of the major stories in international affairs.

Domestic politics coverage, led by former BBC political editor Andrew Marr.

Exclusive interviews with state leaders and influential figures in international diplomacy.

Philosophy faculties

NS Ideas covers political ideas, philosophy, cultural criticism and intellectual history. In essays, book reviews, profiles, interviews, comment and exchanges, NS writers and other leading thinkers examine the defining intellectual and cultural forces of the past and present.

Recent essays have included Jeremy Waldron on Joseph Raz, Thomas Nagel on Wittgenstein, Raymond Geuss on shame, and Roger Crisp on moral obligation.

The NS Archive showcases leading writers on the defining subjects of the past 110 years.

English literature faculties

NS Culture features the finest writing on books and culture by critics including Rowan Williams, Johanna Thomas-Corr and the NS team; wide-ranging essays, including Ian McEwan on Orwell’s politics to Bernardine Evaristo on the white male canon, and interviews with key literary figures from around the world.

Original fiction by leading authors including Ali Smith and Sally Rooney.

Through our writing on criticism and the books world, and coverage of the agenda-setting Goldsmiths Prize (run in partnership with the NS), the New Statesman explains the state of literature today, as well as re-interrogating its past.

Published in