Exceptional LSEC student named as finalist in AoC Student of the Year awards

London South East Colleges’ student Sue Sandy has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious AoC Student of the Year Awards – in the category of Adult Learner of the Year.

These prestigious, national awards recognise and celebrate exceptional students from colleges across England who deserve recognition and will go on to inspire others.

Sue (56), from Crystal Palace, is currently pursuing a BA degree in Social Work. She has shown incredible resilience, determination, and a desire for helping others throughout her life.

Having experienced significant upheaval as a child, including spending time in residential care, Sue left education at the age of 12. However, with an incredible passion for learning, and motivation to prove herself, she embarked on a journey to gain her qualifications, enrolling on an access course at London South East Colleges in September 2021.

Having completed this course, alongside Level 2 English and Maths, Sue progressed onto a degree course in Social Work and is now on track to graduate with first-class honours.

Throughout her studies, Sue has not only excelled academically but has also made significant contributions to her college and community. She serves as both the class representative and a well-being advocate, supporting fellow students. Sue is also a regular member of the BA Social Work interview panel at the University of West London, where she shares her personal experiences to inspire others.

Sue’s tutor at London South East Colleges, Tricia Greene, says:

“It is hard to find the words for Sue that fully reflect her character. She is not only an exceptional student, but also brings a wealth of life experience, compassion, and determination to her studies and to our college.

“We are so excited for Sue and absolutely delighted that she has received such well-deserved recognition. She’s a true inspiration and we have our fingers crossed for her in the finals!”

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, Group Principal and CEO, of London South East Colleges, also commented:

“It’s incredibly important to celebrate and share student success – especially for people who are as inspiring as Sue. She is a remarkable woman and we are incredibly proud of her achievements.

“Sue reflects the life-changing impact that Further Education can have at all stages of people’s lives. With her resilience, talent and desire to help others, her achievements to date are remarkable and we know there is much more to come. Many congratulations to Sue and we look forward to the announcement of the winners next month.”

Winners of the Student of the Year Awards will be announced at the AoC Annual Conference in Birmingham on 12 November.