PHX Training supports carers to improve mental health skills in the workplace

Leading training provider PHX Training is delivering mental health and first aid training to employees at a care home in Preston.

PHX Training approached Springfields in Fulwood about upskilling its workforce with mental health and first aid training that teaches learners how to identify people struggling with their mental health, and how to create a healthy mental health work environment.

Once complete, learners gain a Northern Council for further education award in care, health and education (NCFE CACHE) level 2 certificate in understanding mental health first aid and mental health advocacy in the workplace.

The course is spread across three units – exploring mental health, understanding how to support individuals with mental health, and understanding a mentally healthy environment – available to all 40 members of staff at Springfields.

The programme is delivered on-site by experienced PHX staff members through a combination of one-to-one sessions and group activity, which include elements of maths skills, safeguarding and prevention, and cultural tolerance.

The course is funded by the Adult Skills Fund (ASF), which aims to support adult learners in non-devolved areas to gain skills which will lead them to meaningful, sustained and relevant employment, or enable them to progress to further learning which will deliver that outcome.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said: “Delivering mental health qualifications to care home staff not only enhances their professional skills but also empowers them to handle complex emotional and psychological challenges with confidence.

“These skills are vital in this testing work environment, and we would like to thank all the staff at Springfields for taking part. We have plans to work with more care homes across the region in the future, if you are interested then please do get in touch.”

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.



It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

