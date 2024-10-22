LIBF Celebrates Annual Graduation at London’s Historic Guildhall

LIBF (formerly known as the London Institute of Banking & Finance), a leading provider of financial education for over 140 years, held its annual graduation ceremony on Friday 18 October at London’s historic Guildhall. The ceremony, which has been hosted at this iconic venue for the past 15 years, brought together 115 graduates and 350 guests, including family, friends, faculty, LIBF employees, and special guests from the banking and finance sector.

The graduation ceremony recognised students who have successfully completed professional and higher education qualifications during the academic year, including those from degree programmes and professional qualifications such as the Level 6 Diploma in Financial Advice, Advanced Diploma in Banking & Finance, and Professional Diploma in Banking & Finance.

Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chancellor at LIBF, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the dedication and hard work of our students from across the UK and around the world. It is inspiring to see the culmination of their efforts and to officially recognise the success they have achieved. “With 1.5 million alumni worldwide, LIBF is vital in shaping the future of higher education, emphasising flexible and accessible learning for all. Building on our strong history in banking and finance certifications, we are eager to support the journeys of our graduates as they progress into their next stage of their careers.”

Among the outstanding graduates was Djulia Ciochina, who received one of the student engagement prizes. Djulia, who was born in Moldova before moving to the UK as a child, graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Finance, Investment & Risk. She has already made significant strides in her career by founding CareerCraft, a resource hub for students planning to enter the banking and finance sector.

Djulia shared her thoughts on the achievement: “I’m so proud to have graduated from LIBF and to have won a Student Engagement prize for 2024. I really enjoyed studying at LIBF and it was the perfect choice for me. It provided me with valuable opportunities to grow my career and also look at new areas of study and personal development.”

Chandan Jha and Adam Belfield were among 32 students receiving professional financial qualifications at the ceremony. Chandan completed his Level 6 Advanced Diploma in Financial Advice (AdvDipFA) qualification and achieved Chartership status while working as a paraplanner at financial advisory firm Quilter. He also has a young family.

Adam achieved the Advanced Diploma in Banking & Finance (AdvDipB&F), as well as his level 6 qualification and Chartership status like Chandan. He works at HSBC as Country Head of Wealth & Personal Banking, who sponsored him on the programme. He joined the company in the UK in 2010, with a career that has since progressed to Guernsey, Jersey and more recently the Isle of Man.

As LIBF continues to adapt to the evolving needs of the higher education sector, it remains committed to providing high-quality education and professional development opportunities. The success of this year’s graduates is a testament to the Institute’s enduring legacy and its vital role in shaping the future of its students.