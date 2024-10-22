Total People Celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted Rating

Total People, a leading apprenticeship training provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating across all of its provision types, subsequently leading to an overall “Good” rating by Ofsted, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality education and training for apprentices across various industries, for adults, and 16-19 Education Programmes for young people and high needs learners.

In September, Ofsted inspected Total People on key criteria including the Quality of Education, Leadership & Management, Personal Development, Behaviours & Attitudes and Safeguarding across Apprenticeships, Adults, 16-19 Education Programmes for Young People and High Needs learners. Total People received glowing feedback for robust support systems, well-structured curriculum, and its focus on equipping apprentices and learners with the skills needed to succeed in their careers.

Key Highlights from the Ofsted Report include:

Effective Leadership and Management : The leadership team was commended for creating a positive and ambitious learning environment, supported by a clear strategic vision for continuous improvement.



: The leadership team was commended for creating a positive and ambitious learning environment, supported by a clear strategic vision for continuous improvement. Well-Designed Curriculum : The apprenticeship programmes are tailored to meet the specific needs of both employers and apprentices, ensuring relevance to industry demands while fostering personal and professional growth, leading to positive destinations for learners. Learners also develop their English and maths skills effectively.



: The apprenticeship programmes are tailored to meet the specific needs of both employers and apprentices, ensuring relevance to industry demands while fostering personal and professional growth, leading to positive destinations for learners. Learners also develop their English and maths skills effectively. Focus on Learning Consolidation : Learning Coaches use a range of effective strategies and assessments to check and consolidate learning to recap previous knowledge and check understanding of new topics, leading to learners applying new learning confidently when carrying out tasks in the workplace.



: Learning Coaches use a range of effective strategies and assessments to check and consolidate learning to recap previous knowledge and check understanding of new topics, leading to learners applying new learning confidently when carrying out tasks in the workplace. Supportive Learning Environment: Inspectors praised the strong pastoral care and guidance that apprentices receive throughout their training, helping them build confidence and achieve success.

Total People work with a range of SME’s and large employers to deliver apprenticeships in key sectors including the automotive & engineering industry, scaffolding, refrigeration & air conditioning, business & professional services, childcare and education. Its programmes are designed to provide apprentices with both technical skills and practical experience to meet the needs of today’s competitive job market.

Melanie Nicholson, Managing Director at Total People said: “We are delighted to receive a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, our apprentices, and our employer partners. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing high-quality apprenticeship training that meets industry standards and equips learners with the skills they need for successful careers.”

Total People remain committed to improving its offering, with plans to further enhance its programmes in response to the feedback from Ofsted. With this ‘Good’ rating, they are poised to continue their mission of delivering exceptional training to Apprentices, Adults, 16-19 Education Programmes for Young People and High Needs learners, helping learners develop into the workforce of tomorrow.