HRUC launches the UK’s first Level 4 qualification for Data Centre Operations and Engineers

Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) is proud to announce the launch of the UK’s first ever Higher National Certificate (HNC) programme for Data Centre Operations and Level 4 Data Centre Engineer in collaboration with Amazon.

The new employer-sponsored programmes, developed and delivered by HRUC, have been designed to develop the specialist technical skills required by the fast-growing data centre industry. The programmes will be free of charge for students. Eligible candidates may have the opportunity to participate in a 14-week work-based learning experience within Amazon data centres, providing valuable hands-on industry exposure in addition to the academic courses.

The initiative reflects HRUC’s commitment to working with leading employers to address priority skills gaps in key sectors.

The HNC and Level 4 qualification will provide students with the knowledge, practical training and technical experience needed to progress into industry specific roles within data centres, which play a vital role in supporting digital infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, online services and the wider technology economy.

HRUC is proud to support the development of the highly skilled workforce required by the data centre industry, while creating new opportunities for students to gain valuable qualifications and direct exposure to a major global employer.

Clive Hodge, Principal at HRUC, said:

“We are delighted to launch these exciting programmes at the college in collaboration with Amazon. The programmes represent a significant opportunity for our students to access high-quality technical education, paid industry experience and a direct pathway into one of the most important and rapidly developing areas of the digital economy. HRUC is proud to be helping develop the skills required by the data centre industry.”

Ben Watson, Regional Data Centre Operations Leader for Amazon Web Services, said:

“We are excited to work with HRUC to launch the UK’s first Higher National Certificate for Data Centre Operations and Level 4 Data Centre Engineer programme. Data centres are essential to the way people live, work and connect, and these programmes will provide a pathway for the UK’s future engineers and technicians to gain the technical knowledge they need to succeed. These courses will help students gain the skills and confidence to build rewarding careers in this sector, and help to create a strong talent pipeline in the UK.”