HRUC’s new learning centre to transform the lives of students with SEND

A new specialist learning centre for young people with complex needs will soon open in Hayes.

HRUC (Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges) purchased the vacant Grade II listed Barra Hall from Hillingdon Council in October 2024. Now, the transformation of the historic local landmark into a new community education hub is complete.

Barra Hall will provide a high-quality, inclusive learning environment for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Attended by the Mayor of Hillingdon Reeta Chamdal, MPs, local councillors, and other key guests, the official opening took place on Monday, 13 July.

The centre will open to students from this September.

Led by HRUC in partnership with Hillingdon Council, Barra Hall features modern, accessible classrooms and sensory spaces, as well as specialist rooms for digital skills and a training kitchen to teach independent living and employability skills.

The centre’s curriculum, supported by SEND dedicated specialists and highly trained experts, will include communication and sensory learning. Each student will follow a personalised programme aligned with their Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Mentoring, pastoral care, and access to therapies will help learners prepare for adulthood and independence with confidence.

Students will benefit from clear pathways into supported internships, employability and volunteering thanks to HRUC’s strong employer and community links, including partnerships with Heathrow and the West London Institute of Technology.

The new centre will operate as the SEND hub for West London and will be at the forefront of inclusive practice across the local area.

Dylan McTaggart, HRUC Group Principal, said: “We are all very excited about the opening of Barra Hall. This expands HRUC and Uxbridge College’s already state-of-the-art specialist SEND facilities. Last year, HRUC opened the new I-Block at our Uxbridge campus, an education space for students with EHCPs. From this September, the newly rebuilt Barra Hall allows the College, in partnership with our highly supportive Local Authority, to create even better opportunities for young people with SEND to develop confidence and independence within their local community.

“I’m so proud that HRUC stands for students with SEND and am excited to open this new community asset. Barra Hall will complement the support we continue to offer across all our campuses. This expansion puts us in an even stronger position to help young people to grow and thrive.”

Nadia Khan, HRUC’s Interim Assistant Principal – High Needs and Additional Learning Support, said: “Barra Hall will be a transformative space where young people with additional needs can feel safe, valued, and empowered to develop the confidence and independence needed for their future.”

Councillor Susan O’Brien, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Children, Health and Care, said: “I’m delighted to see the transformation of Barra Hall which will provide vital SEND education places for pupils with severe and moderate learning difficulties helping them to reach their full potential in a supportive learning environment. Alongside providing access to increased opportunities, it also safeguards this beautiful building’s future and secures its continued use for the community.”

Barra Hall forms part of HRUC’s wider SEND and High Needs provision across its Uxbridge, Harrow, Hayes and Richmond campuses. This new provision builds on HRUC’s longstanding reputation for SEND excellence and proven track record in progression and independence outcomes.

Earlier this year, the government set out new proposals in the Every Child Achieving and Thriving White Paper to improve the support available for children and young people with SEND. Barra Hall will help to meet increasing demand for specialist provision to ensure everyone can benefit from a high-quality education.