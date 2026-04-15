Hull College Students Shortlisted for Prestigious Educate North Award

Three talented Hull College students are celebrating after being named as finalists in a prestigious award scheme celebrating the work of educational institutions in the North of England.

Level 3 students Sienna Minns, Robert Rakhra, and Niko-Rae Rust have all been shortlisted in the College or FE Student Achievement of the Year category at this year’s Educate North Awards, which recognise excellence and good practice at Northern-based colleges, sixth forms, and universities.

Sienna, a Beauty Therapy student, has overcome significant personal challenges to achieve her success. After experiencing loss and disruption to her education, she completed her Level 2 qualification and progressed onto Level 3, all while living independently at just 18. Her journey has seen her grow in confidence, independence, and resilience.

She said:

“Being nominated was such a lovely surprise – it has made me feel really proud of everything I’ve achieved. I’ve faced some difficult challenges, but Hull College has given me a second chance to focus on my future.

“I’ve grown in confidence so much, and now I feel ready for what’s next. Learning both the practical skills and the theory has given me a strong foundation for my future, including progressing to degree-level study. My dream is to have my own salon one day, and my course has helped me build the skills and belief to make that happen.”

Robert, an Illustration student, has demonstrated outstanding personal and creative growth during his time at Hull College. Progressing from Level 2 to Level 3 Art & Design, the 18-year-old has developed both his artistic practice and confidence, securing a place at university to continue his studies in illustration and animation.

He said:

“Being shortlisted means so much to me – it feels like everything I’ve worked towards is coming together in one proud moment. I never expected to be recognised like this, so it’s something I’ll always look back on with pride.

“Since starting at Hull College, my confidence has grown massively. It’s helped me come out of my comfort zone and develop not just as an artist, but as a person. I’ve gone from being really quiet to becoming much more social, and I’ve been able to turn my passion for art into a real career goal.”

For 19-year-old Illustration student Niko-Rae, the nomination reflects a journey of patience and determination. After facing challenges in education, she waited to secure a place on the right course and has since gone on to achieve high grades while building confidence and developing her creative voice.

She added:

“I was really surprised to be shortlisted – it’s such a rewarding feeling to know my hard work has been recognised. It’s shown me how far I’ve come. I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember, so being able to turn that into a qualification and a future career is something I absolutely love. Hull College has given me the freedom to explore my own style while still developing new skills, which has really helped me grow in confidence and progress.”

Clare Chaffe, Assistant Principal at Hull College, praised the students’ achievements and the dedication behind their success.

“We are incredibly proud to see Robert, Niko-Rae, and Sienna recognised in this way. Each of them has shown outstanding commitment, resilience, and passion throughout their studies, overcoming personal challenges and pushing themselves to achieve their best. Their journeys are a powerful reflection of what can be achieved with the right support, determination, and belief, and they truly represent the ‘Hullraisers’ spirit of Hull College and the success of our students.”

College-wide recognition for innovation and excellence

Alongside these outstanding student nominations, the college itself has also been shortlisted in three major categories that recognise its wider impact across education and industry.

Its AI Academy has been shortlisted for the Business Engagement Award (HE/FE Sector), recognising Hull College’s work with industry partners to develop future-focused digital skills and helping businesses prepare for emerging technologies.

A powerful collaborative project, ‘Locked Out: The Day the Jobs Disappeared,’ created with HEY! Volunteering, has been shortlisted for the Game-Changing Education Award. The city-wide digital escape room re-engages adults excluded from traditional education through story-based challenges that develop employability, digital, wellbeing, and ESOL skills, while micro-credentials and volunteering pathways boost confidence and motivation.

Hull College is also shortlisted for the Further Education College of the Year award, having previously won this accolade in 2024, recognising its continued transformation and the positive impact it is making for students, employers, and communities across the Hull and Humber region.

Debra Gray CBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, said:

“These shortlists are a fantastic achievement for both our students and the college. Robert, Niko-Rae, and Sienna’s stories are truly inspiring and demonstrate the life-changing impact of education.

“We are equally proud to see the college itself recognised across multiple categories, reflecting our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering outstanding opportunities for our students.

“This recognition belongs to our entire college community – our students, staff, and partners – and highlights the positive difference we are making across Hull and the Humber.”

Established in 2015, the Educate North Awards is an annual event celebrating excellence across the Higher Education, Further Education, and Sixth Form sectors throughout the North of England.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday 7th May.