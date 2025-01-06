Hydrogen Safe develops strategic partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group to extend renewable provision

Hydrogen Safe, the hydrogen safety training specialist that acts as a conduit between industry and education, has announced it is working with Shrewsbury Colleges Group to reinforce its commitment to renewables.

Establishing a strategic partnership with the colleges group, Hydrogen Safe has delivered two webinars for the Group. Focusing on ‘Hydrogen on the Horizon’, these hour-long, free to attend sessions explained why hydrogen is such a key fuel for the sustainable future and what projects are planned for the region.

Specifically targeting those training or working in the automotive and construction industries, attendees gained insight into what impact hydrogen is having on the jobs that will be available, and the skills required in the future as businesses transition to more sustainable ways of working.

Extending the partnership, throughout January Hydrogen Safe will deliver bespoke CPD sessions for college staff, providing them with access to a Level 2 Introduction to Hydrogen safety qualification, designed by the business.

Remaining at the forefront of the changes to renewables, the courses and qualifications available, this will allow the college to add value to apprenticeship programmes by implementing the latest content around hydrogen safety practices.

Business Development Manager at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Corinne Brown, comments:

“We very much see Hydrogen Safe as a strategic partner and look forward to working on new and innovative ways that we can access the latest insight into this area of renewables.

“As a progressive college, we see the value in working with those that are best positioned to offer specialist guidance, advice and support as we equip our teachers and training staff with the knowledge they need to understand how the world is changing and what roles will be available to our students in the future.”

Rachael Burns, Managing Directorat Hydrogen Safe, comments:

“We are very pleased to be working alongside Shrewsbury Colleges Group. In addition to providing insight into what is happening locally with hydrogen projects, we also share the courses and qualifications that we have worked so hard to develop.

“The approach we take is to ensure that we equip partners with the training they need, and in this instance, that’s ‘train the trainer’ CPD sessions. These are a great way to start the process and to set the foundations to meet with the skills gap that will become more evident as we move towards more sustainable ways of working.

“We look forward to developing this relationship further and becoming a trusted sustainability partner for them.”

Members of Hydrogen UK; the Hydrogen Energy Association; and Net Zero Skills Advisory Board, as well as being a corporate partner of the Greater Manchester Mayors Charity, Hydrogen Safe works with businesses, education providers and individuals to develop and provide tailored solutions that align with their training needs.