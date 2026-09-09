IIM Indore Launches First Global Leadership Programme for Entrepreneurs with University of Glasgow; Inaugural Cohort of 15 Indian Entrepreneurs Begins in Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2026: In a significant step towards preparing Indian entrepreneurs for global growth, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) launched the inaugural cohort of its Global Leadership Development Programme (GLDP) for Entrepreneurs, an international executive education initiative offered in collaboration with the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, Scotland, on July 27, 2026. The first-ever cohort comprises 15 Indian entrepreneurs, who have commenced an immersive learning journey designed to equip them with the strategic capabilities required to build globally competitive enterprises.

The programme was jointly inaugurated at Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, Scotland, by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore and Prof. Wendy Loretto, Head of Adam Smith Business School, in the presence of Dr. Xiang Li, Director of Internationalization, Adam Smith Business School, and Prof. Mit Vachhrajani, Programme Coordinator of the programme, and Faculty, IIM Indore.

Addressing the inaugural cohort, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said,

“Indian entrepreneurship is entering a defining phase where businesses are increasingly aspiring to compete on the global stage. This programme has been conceived to empower entrepreneurs with the strategic vision, leadership capabilities, and international exposure required to lead organizations through complexity and growth”. He added that IIM Indore’s collaboration with the University of Glasgow reflects the institute’s commitment to creating globally relevant learning experiences that translate into real-world business impact.

Welcoming the participants, Prof. Wendy Loretto, Head of Adam Smith Business School, said,

“We are delighted to welcome the inaugural cohort and to partner with IIM Indore, one of the top-ranked Triple Crown accredited business schools in India, on this pioneering initiative. By bringing together diverse entrepreneurial experiences with internationally recognized faculty and research, the programme offers participants a unique opportunity to broaden their perspectives, strengthen their leadership capabilities, and prepare their businesses for global opportunities.”

Dr. Xiang Li, Director of Internationalization, Adam Smith Business School, added,

“Cross-border academic partnerships play an important role in encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. Through this collaboration, participants will benefit not only from world-class learning but also from meaningful international engagement that will help them develop lasting professional networks and a deeper understanding of global business environments.”

Developed jointly by IIM Indore and the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, the programme responds to the growing need for Indian entrepreneurs to navigate international markets, digital transformation and evolving business ecosystems.

The curriculum combines global management perspectives with practical insights into leadership, digital business models, financial management, technology-enabled growth, supply chain transformation and international expansion strategies. Participants will engage with leading faculty and experts from both India and the United Kingdom, while building international networks and gaining exposure to global best practices.

A participant, Shivani Jhariya Pathak, founder of a startup in the renewables sector, said,

“As a first-generation entrepreneur in the green energy sector, I see this programme as an opportunity to strengthen my leadership capabilities through global exposure and international collaborations. The learning and perspectives I gain here will help me scale my company into a globally competitive clean energy enterprise while creating sustainable impact.”

Another participant, Sunitha Yashpal, Director of a startup from the construction sector, said,

“Joining the Global Leadership Development Programme is an opportunity to broaden my leadership perspective through global learning and meaningful interactions. It takes courage to step out of one’s comfort zone, and I look forward to applying the insights from this journey to create a greater impact in my work, business and community.”

Ranked 62nd among the top management institutions globally and 2nd in India for executive education in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2025, IIM Indore continues to strengthen its international footprint through strategic academic collaborations and globally oriented executive programmes.

The launch of the Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs represents another milestone in the Institute’s mission of developing responsible leaders and future-ready entrepreneurs capable of driving innovation, sustainable growth and international business success.