Imperial and Emeritus Partner to Launch Nutrition For Health Executive Education Programme

A new education programme designed to tackle societal relationships with food and nutrition has been launched by Imperial College Business School Executive Education in partnership with online business and professional programmes provider Emeritus.

Commencing April 2025, Nutrition For Health: Evidence-Based Tools and Strategies, has been designed to transform nutrition education by equipping learners with the skills and knowledge to understand the physiological, scientific and practical relationship that people have with food, and teach them how to use this knowledge to create a healthier future.

Over a six-week, part-time structure, the programme navigates the modern food and nutrition landscape, analysing and explaining how specific nutrition and lifestyle choices impact health and wellbeing.

The curriculum will explore the science behind food digestion, the dietary patterns that support metabolic health, the changing relationship with nutrition across different life stages and how to leverage this information to support lifelong health on an individual and societal level.

A crucial part of this is coaching learners to identify and manage medical misinformation, teaching participants to differentiate between factual guidance and opinion-led movements to debunk food and health myths.

The curriculum is to be led by Dr. Federica Amati, Medical Scientist, Registered Public Health Nutritionist and Nutrition Topic Lead in Imperial’s Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Amati is also Head Nutritionist at science and nutrition company ZOE, and author of Sunday Times Bestseller “Every Body Should Know This — The Science of Eating for a Lifetime of Health.”

Dr. Amati says,

“Making informed nutrition choices is essential to living a long and healthy life. However, the abundance of contradictory health information makes navigating the modern food environment complex. This programme focuses on providing evidence based tools to help make informed dietary choices. The course helps participants to develop an understanding of food’s physiological impact, the public health and policy landscape shaping our food environments and equipping participants with the knowledge and methods to set themselves and others on the path toward well-being throughout the life-course.

The need to better understand and manage societal health has never been more important, whether it’s healthcare providers facing increased constraints, a rapidly expanding, ageing population straining resources, or modern lifestyle choices harming public health. There is a need to bridge the gap between evidence-based nutritional science and real-world applications to enable society to live better.”

The programme has been designed to support a broad spectrum of those operating within the healthcare and social sectors; from senior-level medical professionals to caregivers, wellness entrepreneurs and innovators to health advocates.

Learning also caters to individuals outside the sector with a personal interest in better understanding health and nutrition.

David Brown, Director of Executive Education at Imperial comments;

“Our intention is that this programme will contribute to increasing knowledge and changing attitudes and behaviours toward nutrition for individuals and organisations across the entire food system. We aim to include those in food and drink production, marketing and retail, healthcare provision, policy makers and government and, most of all, all of us as individuals. We hope this programme will enable many of us to live longer, better lives.

“This programme is science and evidence based, accessible, challenging at times and will provide learners with capabilities to create strategies that will make a tangible, lasting change to their lives and the lives of others.”

In partnering with Emeritus, an organisation which makes high quality education accessible and affordable for individuals, companies and governments around the world, the programme will be able to impact upon those at all levels of the healthcare sector, positioning them to drive change.

Adi Hanash, Senior Vice President for Global Product Management at Emeritus, says;

“The Nutrition for Health programme bridges the gap between nutrition science and practical application. Learners will develop skills to interpret scientific evidence, understand nutritional needs across life stages and make informed dietary decisions. It will equip individuals with knowledge to support their long-term health and well-being.”