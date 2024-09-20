Industry-ready retrofit courses open for applications at North East Institute of Technology

A suite of retrofit courses that have been developed through a pioneering collaboration between education and industry are now open for applications through the North East Institute of Technology (NEIoT).

Designed to make participants ‘industry-ready’, three bespoke courses will seek to address the widespread retrofitting skills shortage by training the next generation of Retrofit Advisors, Assessors and Coordinators.

Retrofit involves the delivery of essential works and installation of renewable technologies to improve the energy efficiency of existing homes. It is an essential factor in the UK’s plans to achieve net zero by 2050 given the UK has one of the worst energy efficiency ratings in Europe.

The courses present an opportunity for unemployed individuals who are looking to reskill, as well as those who are already employed in the construction sector and wish to upskill.

Participants who successfully complete courses will receive the essential certifications to cover various aspects of the retrofitting process in line with the PAS 2035 quality standard, becoming qualified to work in the sector and help the region decarbonise its housing stock.

NEIoT director, Sharon Grant has championed the launch of the suite of courses which has been long in the making. She said: “We are thrilled to be accepting applications for the new courses that will address the practical skills needs of the sector. By integrating industry expertise, the courses align with industry standards and best practices while incorporating the latest developments in retrofitting technologies and methodologies.

“The complex nature of the retrofit process and the roles required to deliver to a high standard presents a substantial opportunity for people across the North East and Tees Valley and it’s exciting to be part of the journey.”

The courses will be offered by lead NEIoT partner, New College Durham, and collaborating further education institutions Middlesbrough College, East Durham College, and Tyne Coast College at their respective campuses all on a part-time basis.

It is reported that most of the 3.4 million homes in the North East and Yorkshire will require domestic retrofit, and this will require 67,000 new full-time retrofit positions to meet the Government’s 2050 net zero target.

Helping lead the charge in changing the landscape of retrofit training in the region is North of England contractor and NEIoT lead construction partner, Esh Group. Corporate Affairs and ESG Director for Esh, Darush Dodds, has hailed the collaboration between education and industry.

He said: “These courses have been meticulously developed and designed with industry partners at the fore, therefore employers – be that social housing providers, local authorities or those in the supply chain – can be confident that their employees will gain a high quality, accredited learning experience and become skilled retrofit professionals ready for the job at hand.”