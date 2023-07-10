Inspirational Art and Design work at Newtown College

The Art and Design Department at Newtown College has had lots to celebrate this year. The department has seen high numbers of visitors come to view the students’ year-end projects. They have had Student Awards recognising the creative skills and hard work of the learners and the department has had the go-ahead to expand their programme of courses into new areas of work beginning in September.

The ‘Process’ student exhibition of Art and Design and Creative media production has seen a diversity of projects on display reflecting the variety of disciplines explored from sculpture, fashion, painting, illustration, graphics, textiles, animation, model-making, printing, and photography.

The exhibition has been of particular interest to potential students as it showcased the kind of work students are engaged in and the studio facilities, technical support, and academic staff expertise available across Art, Design & Creative media.

The exhibition ended with a presentation celebrating the hard work and dedication of the students throughout the year. The year-end student awards recognised the creative skills and those that have excelled despite adversities. It was also a chance to applaud students’ progression as they move on whether that be to University, the next level of the course or venturing out to start running a business or seeking employment.

The College is also pleased to announce its new Level 3 Sustainable Fashion and Design course beginning in September. The two-year course covers technical skills in the areas of fashion and textile design with emphasis being placed upon sustainability.

Carys Jones, Newtown College Art Lecturer said:

“The students have once again put in a huge effort, and it was great to see their overall finished projects. They have all progressed so much over the year and we would like to wish them all the best for the future.”

Carys went on to say: “We are also thrilled to expand our offer in the Art and Design department to include Level 3 in Sustainable Fashion and Design next academic year. It’s a fabulous addition, and here is the perfect location surrounded by inspirational initiatives for upcycling along with being an area with fashion and textile icons.”

