Inspirational staff and sustainability recognised at this year’s prestigious CDN Awards

@BordersCollege is delighted to announce that they have been shortlisted in two categories for the annual CDN (College Development Network) Awards – one of the most prestigious awards in the sector.

The Awards recognise the talent, innovation and achievement demonstrated by colleges, their staff and their learners throughout the year.

The ‘College Colleague of the Year Award’ category recognises any member of staff within a college who has made a significant investment of talent and time which has had a positive impact on others within the college and/or in their community.

Health Care Lecturer Evelyn Chelley was put forward for the award for her inspiring work and dedication to her students and profession. Alongside her lecturing duties, Evelyn works as a nurse at Borders General Hospital, volunteers for the Scottish Mountain Rescue Services, cares for her mother, and is an active supporter of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

The Sustainability Action Award category recognises the achievements of colleges who have progressed sustainability within their curriculum, campus, culture or wider community engagement through a successful sustainability initiative over the last year.

The College put forward its Sustainability Academy for this category. Launched in 2021, funding was secured through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which enabled the College to research, develop and deliver fully funded training to future leaders and entrepreneurs in natural capital skills and the green economy.

These training opportunities are tailored to the needs of long-term unemployed, older job seekers, self-employed and micro businesses, and educate students in the art of entrepreneurship. With the College committed to working collaboratively to respond to the global climate emergency and meet the Scottish Government’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045, the Academy will no doubt have a positive impact on the environment and across the community.

Jane Grant Executive Director ‑ Enterprise and Business Innovation at Borders College commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for these awards in the ‘College Colleague’ and ‘Sustainability Action’ categories. The CDN College Awards recognise the talent, skills and achievements of colleges and their staff, and enable us to showcase the impact our College is having on learners, the environment, communities, and on the wider economy.”

The winners will be announced at a celebration ceremony at Radisson Blu, Glasgow on Friday 25th November 2022.

