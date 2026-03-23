Inspired in Barcelona

Students at Oaklands College have returned from a study trip to Barcelona, bringing with them a wealth of research, creative inspiration and new perspectives that will directly shape their End of Year Show.

The visit for the Art, Fashion & Design students, formed a key part of their creative development, giving them the chance to immerse themselves in world‑class art, design and architecture while exploring one of Europe’s most vibrant cultural cities.

During the trip, students visited several major institutions, including MACBA (Museum of Contemporary Art Barcelona), Moco Museum Barcelona, the Design Museum of Barcelona, and the iconic Park Güell. Each venue offered a different lens on creativity, from contemporary installations and digital art to historic design collections and Gaudí’s distinctive architectural style. Together, these experiences provided students with a rich foundation of visual research and conceptual ideas to draw upon as they begin refining their final projects.

The visit was designed to broaden students’ understanding of global creative practice, expose them to new artistic influences and strengthen their ability to develop original, research‑driven work. The insights gained will feed directly into a Barcelona‑inspired End of Year Show, where students will showcase work shaped by the colours, textures, forms and cultural narratives encountered during the trip.

Natalie Sturman Course Lead for Fashion Design and Fashion Business and Retail at Oaklands College, said:

“Experiencing art and design in a completely different cultural context helps really push our students to think more boldly and creatively. You could see their sketchbooks filling up with ideas as we moved from museum to museum. The inspiration they’ve brought home will have a real impact on the ambition and quality of their final projects.”

Students echoed the excitement and creative boost the trip provided. Limara, who is studying Fashion, Business and Retail said:

“During my trip to Barcelona, I visited Sagrada Família, the Moco Museum Barcelona, and the Museu del Disseny de Barcelona (Museum of Textiles & Fashion). Along with exploring the architecture and art, I also paid closer attention to fashion and everyday life.

“I noticed how effortlessly stylish people dress — simple outfits, neutral tones, but always well put together. My perspective felt different on this trip because I focused more on the small details: the balcony windows, the architecture, and even locals just sitting on benches and enjoying their time. It made me appreciate not just the landmarks, but the lifestyle and atmosphere of the city as well.”

The Barcelona trip reflects Oaklands College’s commitment to offering students meaningful, real‑world creative experiences that expand their artistic horizons and strengthen their professional practice. As preparations begin for the End of Year Show, the influence of Barcelona’s art, architecture and culture is already shaping what promises to be an exciting and visually striking exhibition.