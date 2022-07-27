iPET Network launches new FE Creative Grooming qualification

Dog groomers who want to specialise in show-stopping pooch perfect styles can now branch out by taking a new add-on qualification.

The Ofqual regulated iPET Network course in Creative Grooming gives learners the welfare-led skills and confidence that they need to express their creativity at work.

Billed as a way to diversify for existing qualified dog groomers, the course is for professionals who want to demonstrate their design and flair at the highest level.

With a firm focus on animal welfare, the course enables groomers to grow their business offer, but in a way which is both ethical and animal driven.

The course comes at a good time. With the popularity of grooming styles such as Asian Fusion with its adorable teddy bear and spiral cuts, there is certainly a demand for technical skills in the industry but it is important that this is done with safety and animal welfare in mind.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, co-directors of the iPET Network, said: ” This course is a great way to continue your journey in the industry, and skills like this elevate the industry as a whole.

“With all dog grooming, welfare is always a top priority, and existing qualified dog groomers know that.

“So this course is a way to get those next-level technical skills, whether it is for a competition, or for clients in your salon.”

Up until now, the only way to learn some of the most technical grooming styles was to travel further afield.

iPET Network teacher Helen Kirby, who runs the Bone Idol Academy in Hove, East Sussex, traveled to Malaysia in early 2020, to master the tricky Asian Fusion grooming style which encompasses some similar techniques to creative grooming.

This led to an appearance for Helen on the Pooch Perfect TV show, where she demonstrated a spiral groom.

Helen said: “There are so many career options within dog grooming, and for those looking to specialise in technical grooms this course sounds wonderful.

“While I will never regret my Malaysia experience, I do wish that I had the benefit of this course at the time too.

“When courses like this are launched it is great, because it shows the public just how committed the industry is to excellence, safety and welfare.”

