Salford to partner with leading UK Software company to create tech opportunities for students  

The University of Salford is today announcing its partnership with IRIS Software Group, a leading global provider of mission critical software and services and one of UK’s largest privately held software companies. The initiative unlocks opportunities for Salford’s talented computer science and engineering students.

The partnership will see IRIS work closely with the University, supporting students with employability in their chosen field through placements, work experience and graduate openings. This builds on an existing relationship which includes IRIS’ participation in the University’s annual HackCamp competition where students are given the opportunity to work on live briefs and solve with their computing expertise.

IRIS has also revealed that it will be providing a scholarship to three Salford students from low-income backgrounds in Year 2 and 3 of study in the subjects of Computer Science and Software Engineering. This provides welcome financial support for those who need it most, removing barriers to study, a strategic priority of the University.

Dr Julian Bass Head of Computer Science and Software Engineering at the University of Salford says:

“We are proud of the reputation we have gained with industry in the area of Computer Science. It is through our valuable partnerships with industry that we have been able to deliver a high calibre programme. We are delighted to further our relationship with IRIS and offer even more opportunities to our students who will now become even more unstoppable in industry.”

Stephanie Kelly, Chief People Office at IRIS Software Group says:

“Our mission is to improve the way professionals work by making critical business processes as efficient as possible. Our technology platforms are transforming industries by reducing the time, energy and effort working professionals spend on admin, reporting and data entry.

“With this in mind, we seek to help students understand the areas in which they can forge careers in a fast-paced technology environment. We believe knowledge is one of the most powerful tools you can give someone, so we aim inspire and support the next generation of talented young people, especially those from under-privileged backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

