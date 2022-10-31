Istituto Marangoni London enters into new partnership with Regent’s University London

Istituto Marangoni London’s partnership with Regent’s University London will allow the schools to build a powerful UK relationship to benefit all students attending Istituto Marangoni.

Prestigious fashion and design school, Istituto Marangoni London have entered into a new partnership with Regent’s University London as part of a three year deal, which will see both schools work together to offer academic awards and certificates to students.

Their collaboration and new joint perspective will allow the schools to offer UK certificates of distinction for studies in a wide range of courses in fashion, fashion business, fashion styling and product, interior and visual design, both at BA and MA level.

The new partnership comes as Istituto Marangoni have also announced Valerie Berdah-Levy as their new School Director.

Valerie brings with her a wealth of experience, with previous roles as School Director at Istituto Marangoni Paris, where she helped to spearhead the growth and success of the school in France, optimising Istituto Marangoni best practices.

One of the key accomplishment include securing Olivier Rousteing from Balmain as a keynote Mentor for the academic year 2022.

“We are excited and honoured to begin this partnership with Regent’s University London, which will channel both institutions’ shared values of excellence within the academic offering. May it be a prolific collaboration, enhance the talent of the visionaries of the next generation”

says Valérie Berdah-Levy.

‘Our partnership combines the best of both brands and draws on a shared interest in creative, entrepreneurial higher education. We have huge respect for Istituto Marangoni’s industrial focus and reputation. As one of the most internationally diverse universities in the UK, Regent’s works closely with its partners to support students in becoming tomorrow’s global leaders, founders and changemakers’

says Professor Geoff Smith, Vice Chancellor and CEO of Regent’s University London.

