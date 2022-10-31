JESSICA MEARS, SPARSHOLT HORTICULTURE ALUMNI PRESENTED WITH THE PAM POINTER AWARD

Jessica Mears, Sparsholt Campus Horticulture Alumni has been presented with the Pam Pointer Award for Horticulture at the 2022 Chartered Institute of Horticulture Conference.

The prize was awarded in recognition of her outstanding achievements in academic and practical Horticulture and included an invitation to attend the CIH conference at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh. Jessica collected the award alongside three other UK students receiving the prize plus one year’s free Associate Membership of the professional organisation. This is a fantastic achievement for Jessica, alongside her other horticulture awards she received whilst studying at Sparsholt.

Danielle Fancourt, Curriculum Leader Horticulture & Horticulture Apprenticeships at Sparsholt Campus, said: “Jessica was nominated for the Pam Pointer Award on completion of her Investigative Project titled ‘A Study of Nectar Guides on Flowers and the Effect of Cultivation by Humans’.

Jessica was awarded this prestigious award in recognition of outstanding achievement in academic and practical pursuits. We are very proud of Jessica’s achievement.”

Jessica Mears said: “Being awarded the Pam Pointer Prize is a great honour. As part of the award, I was able to attend the Chartered Institute of Horticulture conference which allowed me to connect with amazing people from across the industry.”

“I am grateful to everyone at Sparsholt for their help and support throughout the course. The independent project was a great opportunity to investigate a subject that really interested me and see how far I could take it.”

