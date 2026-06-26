Junior Apprenticeship Celebration Event 2026

Last week, NPTC Group of Colleges hosted the annual Junior Apprenticeship Celebration event at Neath College.

This event celebrates the success of learners who have taken part in the Junior Apprenticeship Programme over the past two years. The programme works in partnership with local schools to support those who might learn more effectively in a practical setting and learners with a particular interest in a vocational pathway.

Learners select a practical subject they enjoy and start their full-time training at college aged 14, studying through Year 10 and Year 11, with the opportunity to gain GCSE Maths and English alongside a vocational qualification in Construction, Hairdressing & Applied Therapies, or Motor Vehicle.

Junior Apprentices receive support and guidance throughout the programme from our skills coaches, wellbeing staff and external partners, and take part in enrichment activities to help them develop and progress.

Upon successful completion of the programme, Junior Apprentices can progress onto another course at college, undertake an Apprenticeship, or move on to employment or training using the skills and experience they have gained.

The celebration was well attended at Neath College, all Junior Apprentices received a formal Certificate of Completion for successfully completing the programme, and there were also some fun, informal awards devised by staff, including the Gone Fishing Award, Soggy Boot Award, and Gaffer Award, among others!

This year’s completing Junior Apprentices were:

Junior Apprenticeship Construction

Leo Davies – Llangatwg Community School

McKenzie Gray – St. Joseph’s RC Comprehensive School

Logan Matthews – Llangatwg Community School

Billy McCabe – Llangatwg Community School

Charlie Noakes – Ysgol Bae Baglan

Kenzie Pate – Ysgol Bae Baglan

Grant Robinson – Llangatwg Community School

Cameron Thomas – Cwmtawe Community School

The event also allowed staff, learners, and guests to recognise the efforts of colleagues involved in the programme and thank Cian Roberts (former Junior Apprentices Skills Coach) for his years of service on the programme. Cian joined the Wellbeing team at college earlier this year, and we wish him well in his new role.

Ken O’Grady: Senior Junior Apprenticeship Officer, oversees the Junior Apprenticeship Programme at NPTC Group of Colleges and had this to say about the event:

“I am always honoured to stand here and join families, colleagues, and other guests in celebrating our Junior Apprentices’ achievement. Just as ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ – it takes a team to support a Junior Apprentice to reach towards their potential and successfully complete the programme: working with staff, parents/carers, schools, and external partners. I would like to thank our learners for their incredible efforts over the past couple of years, along with everyone who joined us on their journey.”

Whether moving on to further education, training, employment, or other endeavours, the confidence, self-esteem, and transferable skills our Junior Apprentices have developed through the programme will ensure a sound foundation for future success.