Kelvin produces unique learning tool to help students explore machinery 

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer in engineering, Kelvin McGreehan, has developed a model to enhance the learning experience for engineering students enrolled at Levels 2 and 3, and to prepare them for progression to higher education.

Apprentices as well as students at Levels 4 and above on engineering courses have access to a professional-standard CNC milling machine in the SPACE building on SERC Bangor Campus. Kelvin wanted to extend the opportunities for hands-on activity to students on FE or on schools partnership courses, who have less practical time built into their timetable.

Kelvin explains that this focus on theory brings challenges, particularly when delivering certain modules:

“At a basic level, students are required to understand the working and applications of a milling machine – but that can be hard to understand without a full, practical experience. I feel we risk alienating potential engineers and other STEM students if we can’t turn the theoretical into reality. So, I decided that, if we could create a way to show how the machine is built and how it works, that would be more engaging, and it would also give our students an advantage by creating a practical foundation for their learning and therefore a deeper understanding.”

Kelvin drew on his years of industrial experience as an engineer to design and build a model mill, smaller than the CNC machine, with all the components visible. The working model can not only be used by students, but can also be dismantled and rebuilt by them. Created using scrap materials gathered in the workshop, and with input from the SERC electronics team, the unique model is now available in the Bangor campus SPACE building.

Kelvin says,

“It’s on a smaller scale than the main milling machine, it’s not as powerful and works on softer material, so it is a safer way to introduce beginners to an important element of manufacturing. The working mechanism is exposed so learners can see how the parts interact. We couldn’t have them taking apart the full-size machine but with the model, they can fully explore its construction and function. It’s designed to be taken apart and reconstructed simply using Allen keys.”

Kelvin is keen to see as many future engineers as possible benefit from the teaching aid, and points out that he can share the blueprints and the CAD modelling with other institutions, who can then create their own, in-house versions. Anyone interested can contact Kelvin at South Eastern Regional College’s Bangor Campus.