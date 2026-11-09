Kirklees College Graduates celebrate their achievements at Cedar Court Hotel

On Wednesday 4 November, Kirklees College hosted its annual Higher Education and Higher Skills Graduation at Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield.

The day was a chance to celebrate the achievements of Kirklees College graduates from higher-level courses across a wide range of subject areas.

In his speech at the ceremony, Kirklees College Principal and Chief Executive Palvinder Singh said:

“While today marks the end of one chapter, it is far from the end of your learning journey. I hope this celebration reminds you that education doesn’t stop when you leave the classroom. Lifelong learning, curiosity, growth, and self-discovery are what will continue to guide and elevate you throughout your career and your life.

“It is my personal hope that Kirklees College has helped ignite that passion for learning within you, and that when you look back, you’ll remember your time here with pride and warmth.”

The highlights of a memorable day

Also speaking was graduate Joshua Robinson. Joshua spoke about his journey as an Electrical Installation apprentice at Kirklees College, his return to the college to complete his GCSEs, and then overcoming nerves to apply for university and eventually training to become a teacher. He has recently become Programme Lead for Electrical Installation at the college.

Another graduate and current member of staff, Rebecca Dawson, also spoke on stage about her experiences on the course and her role as a Lecturer within Animal Management.

Following the completion of the ceremony, students and their guests were treated to a canapés and drinks reception, also offering the opportunity to celebrate with classmates and network with tutors and other Kirklees College staff.

What did some of the other graduates say about the event and their time at Kirklees College?

Abigail graduated from a Higher National Certificate in Hospitality, saying:

“Completing the course has helped me get an amazing job in the industry. I want to say a massive thank-you to my tutor for helping me get to this stage.”

Christoper studied a teacher training qualification, graduating from a Level 5 Diploma in Education Training. He is now working with the Construction department at the college. Christopher added:

“The best thing about the course was meeting up with people who are now working in a variety of industries and sharing ideas and best practice.”

Lucy graduated with a HNC in Engineering and has already progressed onto the Level 5, which she is also studying at Kirklees College. Lucy added:

“Outside of extending my knowledge in the industry, I now feel a lot more confident when it comes to presenting my ideas to different groups of people.”