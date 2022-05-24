Key Speakers confirmed for Learning and Teaching Conference

As City of Glasgow College prepares to host its second learning and teaching conference, two of its key speakers have been confirmed.

Jared Stein is Vice President of Higher Education Strategy for Canvas, Instructure, who looks at new ways in which technology can support and improve teaching and learning. He said:

“Teaching with technology has received a lot of attention over the past two years, and we’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly. Now is the time to reflect and rethink how we use technology to make learning not just more accessible and convenient, but more active and engaging as well.”

Professor Gilly Salmon is Chief Executive and Principal Consultant at Education Alchemists Ltd. A learning innovator for more than 30 years, she is one of the world’s leading thinkers in digital and blended learning.

Professor Salmon said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to speak to the wonderful staff at City of Glasgow College. At the conference, drawing from my research and practice, I’m planning to point to four ways for them to create further innovation in their learning and teaching – all in the service of excellent learning for their students in these uncertain times.”

The in-person conference takes place at the college’s City campus on Tuesday 28 June.

Dr Claire Carney, Vice Principal for Student Experience at City of Glasgow College, said:

“We want to share best practice, to inspire and be inspired. Teams and individuals from across the sector are encouraged to submit conference proposals which can include a presentation of best practice or ideas, a hands-on workshop, or a short video highlighting a technique, idea or resource. It’s about celebrating all aspects of learning and teaching, sharing all that’s good about what we do for, and with, our students.”

Featuring presentations, workshops, discussions and videos, the conference will celebrate the innovative work carried out by educators and students around the country.

Stuart McDowall, Head of Innovation and STEM at the College, who is presenting a workshop at the conference, said:

“The conference provides us with a great opportunity to share the work of our team, as well as the learning resources which we develop through the funded projects we manage.

“I’ll be highlighting our Erasmus+ funded, digital learning project VET-TEDD (Teachers Embracing Digital Disruption). VET-TEDD developed resources that support the development of digital competence, including a Self-Assessment Tool, six micro-learning programmes and best practice case studies.”

Further information on the conference, and details of how to submit proposals, are available on the college website.

