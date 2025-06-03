King’s Garden Party invite for Barking & Dagenham College tutor

Earlier this month, Kiran Bhangal, a respected tutor and SENDCO Lead at Barking & Dagenham College, was honoured with an invitation to attend His Majesty the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Party is one of the most prestigious events in the Royal calendar, celebrating individuals from across the UK who have made exceptional contributions to their communities, professions, and public life.

Kiran attended as the guest of her sister, Jasbir Kaur, who was personally invited in recognition of her 25 years of exemplary service in the British Armed Forces. Kiran, who has spent many years championing inclusive education and advocating for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), was specially vetted and approved to accompany her sister on this significant occasion. Her own professional achievements include being named Teacher of the Year by the British Dyslexia Association, a national recognition of her dedication to making education accessible and meaningful for all learners.

Kiran described receiving the invitation as “such a privilege” and shared how proud and excited she felt to be part of such an esteemed event. “I was thrilled,” she said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a real honour to represent both the education sector and my community in this way.”

The Garden Party was held in the beautifully manicured gardens of Buckingham Palace and brought together a diverse and inspiring group of guests, including community volunteers, NHS workers, educators, charity leaders, artists, armed forces personnel, and others who have made an outstanding contribution to public life. The event was an opportunity for His Majesty to express gratitude for the often-unsung work taking place across the UK every day.

“What struck me most was the overwhelming spirit of service that connected everyone there,” Kiran reflected. “The atmosphere was one of warmth, celebration, and genuine appreciation. It was wonderful to speak with people from all walks of life who are doing remarkable things to help others.”

Kiran was particularly moved by the serene beauty of the Palace gardens and the sense of ceremony that made the day feel truly unforgettable. “The gardens were stunning — full of colour, beautifully maintained, and steeped in history. Afternoon tea was exquisite, with finely prepared sandwiches, cakes, and refreshments served with incredible attention to detail. The whole day was run with such elegance and hospitality.”

She also spoke about the emotional significance of attending the event alongside her sister. “Jasbir has given so much in her military service, and to be able to share this experience with her was deeply meaningful. It’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

Summing up the experience, Kiran said: “It was an unforgettable day, filled with pride, gratitude, and joy. From strolling through the magnificent royal gardens to meeting so many inspiring people and experiencing the longstanding traditions of the Palace, every moment felt special. It was a true privilege.”

Kiran continues her work at Barking & Dagenham College, where she plays a key role in supporting learners with SEND and helping them to succeed and thrive. Her recognition at the Garden Party is a testament to the powerful impact of compassionate, inclusive education.