Kirklees College celebrates a year of working with Flannery Plant Hire

This month marks 12 months of Kirklees College working with Flannery Plant Hire.

The main focus of the partnership remains a new skills hub that was opened at the Kirklees College Engineering Centre.

The Kirklees Skills Operator Hub is an ongoing partnership between the college, Kirklees Council, Flannery Plant Hire and BAM Construction, who have all been heavily involved in the wider transformation of Huddersfield Town Centre.

The Skills Hub, only the fifth of its kind in the country, is a mobile unit that has two virtual reality plant machinery simulators and classroom facilities for Skills Bootcamps.

Next to the hub, the college’s land has been transformed into a live construction site with a variety of Flannery plant machinery for adult learners to operate on a live site environment.

The facilities have also been playing a part in helping the college play a key role in the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Steve Plumstead, Director of Curriculum at Kirklees College, said:

“It has been an amazing year working alongside our partners Flannery Plant Hire; the partnership and our facilities have allowed learners of all ages in Huddersfield and surrounding areas to gain vital plant machinery operation skills that will help them advance their careers.

A huge thank you to everyone at Flannery, here’s to another successful twelve months and beyond.”

The staff at Flannery Plant Hire have also been delighted with the partnership has gone

Paul Skitt, Education Director at Flannery Plant Hire, said: “Flannery are delighted to be celebrating 12 months of establishing the Kirklees Operator Skills Hub. Our partnership with Kirklees College is a testament to excellent partnership work, which enables people entering the construction sector gain the skills they need to gain sustainable employment. We look forward to developing the partnership further over the coming years.”

Aaron Davis, Safety & Skills Director at Flannery Plant Hire, added: “The Kirklees Operator Skills Hub is all about developing skills opportunities for the residents of Huddersfield, Kirklees, and the wider West Yorkshire Region. The hub supports local people into employment, particularly on projects like TRU. We are excited about developing and expanding this partnership further in the future.”

More highlights of a memorable year

Over these last 12 months, a number of key figures from the local area have visited the college to view the facilities. This included the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, and the MP for Colne Valley Paul Davies.

The college has also hosted other employer partners such as SISK Group for training events that have allowed more key industry figures to see the facilities up close.