From education to employment

LAING O’ROURKE APPRENTICESHIPS OPEN EVENING AT WEST LONDON COLLEGE

West London College February 28, 2023
0 Comments
Over 50 visitors attended the Laing O’Rourke apprenticeships open evening at West London College last night (9 February 2023). A well-known international engineering
and construction company, Laing O’Rourke, showcased apprenticeships ranging from Level 2 to degree level. Trade positions available included: Formwork, Shuttering,
Carpentry, Steel Fixers, Plumbing and Electricians. Professional roles included HR, Engineering, Commercial, Design Management and Construction Management. The Open Evening was part of Laing O’Rourke’s and West London College’s National Apprenticeship Week 2023 activities (6 – 12 February).

Rianna Lanigan (pictured above) is aged 18 and came along with her mother, Julie Lanigan to find out more about careers in Construction Management. Rianna said she found the event “inspiring” and “motivating”.  For the immediate future, Rianna is focusing on gaining her qualifications so that she will be able to achieve her apprenticeship.

 Platon Smirnov (right) with his teacher at the Laing O'Rourke Open EveningPlaton Smirnov (right) with his teacher at the Laing O’Rourke Open Evening

Platon Smirnov is aged 17 and came along to the event with his virtual teacher, Tim Dalrymple who had told him about the Open Evening.
Platon said: “I am looking for an apprenticeship that is IT related and that’s why I’m especially interested in the Laing O’Rourke Security systems.”

 Paddy McGuinness with his friend talking to Tom Inglis from Laing O’Rourke

Paddy McGuinness (in the middle above) came along with a friend to find out about getting an apprenticeship as an electrician. He is talking to Tom Inglis in the picture.

Sabien L’Aimable, Social Value Advisor for Laing O’Rourke said: “We are really pleased with the turnout this evening. The Olympia Redevelopment Project is a high profile project in Hammersmith & Fulham and we’re keen to provide employment and skills to local residents.”

Laing O’Rourke is delivering the £600M+ redevelopment of London’s Olympia Exhibition Centre. The work to create ‘Future Olympia’ includes the redevelopment of the existing listed exhibition halls – the Grand Hall and the National Hall – and the creation of new offices, a four-screen cinema, a 4,000-seat music venue, a 1,500-seat theatre, two new hotels, new retail outlets and accessible communal spaces to relax in and enjoy. All of this will be delivered while allowing the exhibition areas to remain operational and revenue generating.


To find out more about Laing O’Rourke’s apprenticeships visit the link below. Applications close in February for September 2023 starts.
https://careers.laingorourke.com/

To find out more about apprenticeships at West London College, visit: wlc.ac.uk/apprenticeships

Published in: Education
West London College

