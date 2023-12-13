Law students and staff raise money for charity as campaign reaches 10th year

Law students and staff at the University of Chester joined together in aid of a Cheshire charity, celebrating the festive season and a decade of an awareness and fundraising campaign.

More than £200 was raised for Chester and District Samaritans with a Christmas quiz and raffle held in late November.

The activities were part of their Milking it 4 Money campaign which has been run by Chester Law School students and staff for 10 years and seen thousands of pounds donated to charity. Alongside fundraising to help people across the county, the campaign focuses on raising awareness of mental health issues and beating the stigma surrounding them, under the motto of ‘don’t bottle it up’.

The campaign started with a mention in class of a video of people pouring milk over their heads in a fundraising effort. Law students have then taken the idea forward and it has become a much-loved aspect of student life to be invited to a ‘milking’ for good causes.

Students have introduced a wide range of different fundraising initiatives including bake sales, sponsored treasure hunts, quizzes and raffles.

Dr Matt Garrett, from Chester Law School, has worked with students on the initiative since the start. He said:

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this fantastic initiative and I am always impressed by the resourcefulness and sheer willingness to help others that we see in our students.”

Dr Garrett added that there were a wide range of activities coming up in the new year:

“We are looking to continue to build upon the initiative with high hopes for our largest scale ‘milking’ event fundraiser later in 2024.”

Chester and District Samaritans have been willingly giving their time to help people in Chester, Ellesmere Port, Neston, Wrexham and Deeside for more than 50 years, every day of the year. For further information, please visit: here.

