LCCM Announces ‘Music Industry Mondays’ Guest Line-up for 2022 Series

Confirmed guests include Sony Music Publishing, Utopia, Mahogany, Sentric Music, SyncVault, 7digital, PPL and more

Higher education music college LCCM has announced a string of high-profile industry guests and organisations for its 2022 weekly Music Industry Mondays talk and networking series.

After successfully launching last year, the night will return every Monday during term time between 6-8PM at the college’s Music Box venue near London’s Southbank, with the addition of an open mic performance hour after the weekly topic-based discussion.

Partnering with industry trade body UK Music, LCCM kickstarted the free-to-attend Music Industry Mondays series in September 2021, determined to help the London music community bounce back from the disruptions of the pandemic. Each Monday at 6PM the college will open up its 120-capacity venue, with a fully licensed bar for an evening of music industry discussion and networking.

For those who can’t attend on the day, the talks are filmed and edited into full-length episodes to watch back via LCCM’s student cloud portal and UK Music’s MAP network of other higher education providers. Previous guests have included Nadia Khan, Good Soldier Records, TheMusic Federation, Mute Song, artist Carmody and platinum-selling songwriterRob Davis.

This year, the programming has expanded to include multiple industry sectors, giving attendees a bird’s eye view of the modern music economy, as well as an open mic performance opportunity. Get ready to mark those diaries – the confirmed line up is as follows:

The first of the Music Industry Mondays will be on September 26 with Jo Howarth, artist manager at Attention Management.

Over the next weeks up until December 12, there will be a range of guests including Mark Murdoch, Mahogany Records & Sessions; Nick Oakes, Sony Music Publishing; Gemma Farrington, Sentric Music; Melanie Shark, Utopia; and Graham Davies from Ivors Academy.

“We host these weekly discussions to give young musicians, students and anyone who is passionate about music, real insights from top executives, artists, songwriters and decision makers,” says LCCM Principal Anthony Hamer-Hodges. “It’s always a lively discussion with questions from the audience and a chance to network at the bar afterwards. Once we are done talking about music, obviously nothing beats actually listening to talented singers showcasing their talent. The addition of the live open mic element will give anyone in attendance a chance to wow their peers and our industry guests.”

The latest line-up of industry guests and organisations is another sign of LCCM’s position at the crossroads of talent development and higher education, while the college’s new visiting lecturer, legendary music executive Mathew Knowles arrives for his first sessions with students at the end of the September.

LCCM graduates include BRIT Award winner Tom Walker, and fellow artists and writers Rhys Lewis and Chiara Hunter. Other former students making waves include Marie Dahlstrom, JOY (ANONYMOUS), Sans Soucis (just signed to Decca Records) and Nathan Challinor, the latter for his co-writes with BBC Sound of 2022 finalist Baby Queen. LCCM’s custom-built teaching and artist development facility The Music Box in Central London features a 120-cap entertainment venue and multiple recording studios. Major artists including Kojey Radical, Moses Boyd, Amber Run, Novelist and Kara Marni have spent time rehearsing or recording from The Music Box in recent months, as well as meeting with LCCM students.

