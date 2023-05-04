LCCM TO TAKE BRIGHTON BY STORM AGAIN

Following on from LCCM (London College of Contemporary Music) taking Brighton by storm last year at The Great Escape festival, the college has announced its own stage, showcasing an evening of the best music talents across their community.

The college is set to take over Shortts Bar, just 10 minutes from Brighton station, from 6-10pm on Thursday 11, May, with a showcase of seven music artists across a variety of genres as part of the ‘Alternative Escape’ programming alongside a range of industry organisations.

LCCM’s eclectic showcase features hip-hop artist Ian Leone, dance/pop producer Ryan Doyle, Latino artists Tian C, B.R. and BLLA, Welsh indie/electronic dream poppers Lunar Bird (managed by second-year BA Music Business Management student Kevin Kidd) and hardcore rockers, Blue Hour.

Each artist has had some measure of industry breakthrough success, including local/national airplay, streaming pickup and live show success. Ian Leone and Ryan Doyle will arrive at LCCM’s stage fresh off the back of BBC Radio support (1Xtra and Introducing respectively), while Blue Hour recently sold out O2 Academy Islington. Elsewhere, Lunar Bird performed at the FocusWales showcase in Cardiff. LCCM’s stage will be co-managed by BA Music Business Management student Steeven Rosales.

“We’re thrilled to bag our own showcase stage at TGE/Alt Escape this year,” says LCCM Creative Industry Liaison, JD Donovan, speaking on its partnership with The Great Escape (and promoters Festival Republic). “LCCM’s talented students are making waves in the industry and our line-up is a perfect slice of what LCCM is all about – multiple genres and music cultures weaving together in eclectic harmony. It’s the future of commercial music. We look forward to being involved in The Great Escape for many years to come and to growing our relationship with the Festival Republic team.”

Elsewhere, LCCM BA Music Business Management student Kevin Kidd commented: “I’m so happy that Lunar Bird have been given such an opportunity, which bodes extremely well with a series of other festivals and shows they are currently embarking upon, a fantastic opportunity of their highly anticipated album out on Friday 28th April. Thanks to LCCM for putting it together – massively!”

The Great Escape is the UK’s premier festival for showcasing new music. Across three days of multiple venues in Brighton – the UK music decamps to the seaside city for live shows, networking, industry parties and a conference.

This year’s line-up features Maisie Peters, Ms Banks, Tiggs Da Author, Arlo Parks and Sad Night Dynamite – alongside LCCM’s showcase and many other talented artists. Other LCCM alumni performing at the festival this year on other stages include Sans Soucis and Aaron Perkins, the drummer for hotly-tipped AWAL signee Hak Baker.

