Learner overcomes OCD battle to achieve place at her ‘dream university’

AN INSPIRING learner battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is off to study at her “dream university”.

Faith Dodd will begin a degree in Classical Archaeology and Classical Civilisation at University College London (UCL) from September.

It comes after the 19 year-old, from Wrexham, completed qualifications in Drama, Media, Classic Civilisation and Biology at Coleg Cambria Yale.

She was also named BBC Wales Young Reporter of the Year in 2021 after she and dad Matthew captured her OCD journey on film, with the resulting video watched more than 120,000 times on the organisation’s Facebook page.

And Faith looks forward to representing the city in the upcoming Miss Teen GB competition, with her place sponsored by the college.

Looking ahead to the next chapter in her life after a rollercoaster 12 months, the former Ysgol y Grango pupil said: “I’m very excited – and scared – to be accepted to such a prestigious institution in London and grateful for the opportunity.

“UCL is my dream university so despite receiving offers from other places in the UK there was only one place I was ever going to go.”

She added: “I did a summer school with the Sutton Trust and Cambridge University last summer which really helped me narrow down archaeology as the right path for me, and then in the September I spent a week volunteering at the Roman Rossett dig with Wrexham Museum and Chester University.

“I’m not sure where the subject will take me but I’m happy to work in anything to do with heritage, conservation, academia, or fieldwork. I guess I’ll see what happens, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Reflecting on the BBC prize, Faith was thrilled to take the prestigious title and happy to be able to share her story with so many people, having had undiagnosed OCD for at least five years previously.

Thanking staff and students at Cambria for their support, she credited her dad, mum Donna-Marie and sister Evie as being a source of constant encouragement and positivity.

“I’ll definitely keep writing and sharing my story, especially for the many young people across the country who may be going through the same thing – it does help to know others are there for you and are able to help.”

You can watch Faith’s OCD journey here: www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56428411

