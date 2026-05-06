Learning Resource Network Wins King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, securing a second Royal honour in Six Years

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has been awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, one of the United Kingdom’s highest business accolades, marking its second Royal recognition in six years and thereby reinforcing its position as a growing contributor to the UK’s international education sector.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are widely regarded as the UK’s most prestigious business awards. Renamed in 2023 following the accession of His Majesty, The King. They continue the legacy of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, recognising organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievement and sustained growth.

LRN was named among 185 organisations across the UK to receive a King’s Award, recognised alongside businesses demonstrating excellence in international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity. This achievement builds upon LRN’s earlier success in 2020, when it was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, placing the organisation among a select group to receive consecutive Royal recognition in a relatively short period.

LRN’s continued success within this framework reflects its strategic commitment to expanding its provision of high-quality UK qualifications worldwide. LRN delivers its qualifications through a well-established and expanding network of approved centres across the UK and internationally. Working in partnership with schools, colleges, training providers, employers, and accreditation bodies, LRN supports learners across diverse regions, enabling progression into higher education, professional development and employment. This global reach reflects the increasing demand for trusted UK qualifications within international markets.

Over recent years, LRN has significantly strengthened its international presence, establishing and nurturing partnerships across multiple countries. This growth has been driven by a consistent focus on quality assurance, adaptable delivery models, and collaboration with local institutions, ensuring that provision remains responsive to the needs of varied learner cohorts and employer requirements.

At the heart of this success is the collective effort and commitment of LRN’s UK-based and international teams. Operating across different regions, these teams work collaboratively to maintain strong relationships with centres, employers, accreditation bodies, and other key stakeholders. This collaborative working approach demonstrates a deep understanding of cultural contexts and educational needs. Moreover, this coordinated global approach enables LRN to deliver qualifications that are both academically robust and locally relevant.

The achievement of this prestigious accolade reflects not only LRN’s sustained growth in overseas markets and the expansion of its international centre network, but also its broader contribution to extending the reach and influence of UK education, across the globe. As international demand for British qualifications continues to grow, LRN plays an increasingly important role in providing accessible, credible and high-quality educational pathways for learners and employers, worldwide.

Learning Resource Network CEO Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq said:

“Winning a second Royal award within six years is a significant milestone for the organisation. It reflects the sustained growth of our international work, the strength of our partnerships, and the continued demand for our qualifications across global markets. Furthermore, the achievement of this honour is a testament to the engagement of LRN’s centre network, the strength of our collaborative internal and external stakeholder relationships, and most importantly, the hard work, commitment, and loyalty of my team. LRN remains committed to supporting learners and institutions worldwide through accessible, high-quality education.”