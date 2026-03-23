Lecturer Wins National Award After 40-Year Career

A City of Westminster College lecturer has been honoured with a prestigious national award, recognising more than 40 years of dedication to teaching.

Richard Gillis is one of just 19 recipients nationwide of the 2025 City & Guilds Foundation Membership Award, celebrating his impact on inclusive education and students’ digital employability. The award recognises individuals who make a lasting difference to learners and the wider skills sector, highlighting those whose work continues to shape opportunities across education and industry.

Gillis was praised for combining strong technical expertise with a compassionate, learner-centred approach, supporting students from a wide range of backgrounds to succeed in the digital workforce. At City of Westminster College, part of United Colleges Group, he has played a key role in embedding digital skills into everyday teaching while consistently championing inclusion. His work focuses on breaking down barriers to learning and creating supportive environments where students feel confident to engage and progress.

Beginning his career in electronics and computing, Gillis has spent four decades helping learners of all ages unlock opportunities. Over time, he has become known for his calm, empathetic teaching style, using storytelling, scenario-based learning, and real-world examples to make digital concepts more accessible. This approach has been particularly valuable for students who may have faced educational challenges or who are returning to education after a break, ensuring that learning remains relevant, engaging, and practical.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Mansion House in London, attended by leading educators and industry figures from across the UK. The event brought together professionals from across the skills sector to recognise excellence in teaching and training, as well as the wider contribution educators make to society and economic development.

Reflecting on the achievement, he said:

“I’m honoured to receive this award, but it reflects the collective effort of our team. We are united by a shared commitment to our students—helping them build skills, confidence and real opportunities for the future.”

His nomination was supported by testimonials from former students across generations, emphasising his long-standing impact and consistent dedication over the course of his career. Many highlighted not only his subject knowledge but also the encouragement and support he has provided, which helped them develop both professionally and personally.

Stephen Davis commented:

“We are absolutely delighted for Richard. His contribution to education, digital development and learner success over four decades has been exceptional. This award not only recognises his outstanding skill and dedication, but it also reflects the values we hold as a college, ensuring every learner has the support and opportunity to succeed.”

Dame Ann Limb added:

“These tutors and trainers are the heart of our skills system; they change lives and inspire others every day. I couldn’t be prouder of this year’s recipients.”