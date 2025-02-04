Leeds City College Achieves NEBOSH Sliver Learning Partner Status

Leeds City College is proud to announce its recent accreditation as a Silver Learning Partner by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH). Following a rigorous inspection audit in November, this prestigious upgrade from Bronze status highlights the college’s dedication to exceeding NEBOSH’s principles of learning excellence.

Why NEBOSH?

NEBOSH, a globally recognised accreditation body for health, safety, and environmental qualifications, developed the Learning Partner Programme to help learners find the right training provider. Silver status is awarded to providers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver best practices in education, ensuring exceptional learner experiences.

At Leeds City College, NEBOSH courses are delivered by experienced tutors and cover key areas such as the legal requirements for health and safety, identifying and managing workplace hazards, and applying this knowledge practically. The courses are designed to equip students with a thorough understanding of workplace safety, preparing them to become effective health and safety professionals in various industries.

In the most recent NEBOSH examinations, held in October 2024, 100% of the college’s learners successfully passed—a testament to the high quality of training provided. This impressive achievement not only showcases the expertise of the college’s tutors but also reflects the commitment of its students to mastering essential safety principles.

What Our Leaders Say

The college’s Commercial Course Leader for Compliance and Professional Management, Rhonda Smith, highlighted the importance of this recognition. She emphasised the college’s focus on providing an excellent learning experience, helping students build strong foundations for career growth.

“My hope for every learner that completes any of our NEBOSH courses with the college is that they continue to find inspiration in their career path and always feed the hunger of learning.”

Partnership Director Joanne Patrickson reinforced the value of the qualifications in improving workplace health, safety, and environmental standards.

“The recognition from NEBOSH confirms our status as a leading trainer in the North for quality tuition, innovative delivery, and excellent learner support. The upgrade to Silver status really highlights the success of the course at the college.”

The Benefits of NEBOSH Accreditation

Employers highly value NEBOSH qualifications, as they demonstrate a strong foundation in risk assessment, accident prevention, and workplace safety compliance. By obtaining a NEBOSH certification, learners enhance their employability and open doors to a range of career opportunities in industries such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and corporate sectors.

Leeds City College continuously updates its course materials to align with industry standards and regulatory changes, ensuring that students receive up-to-date information relevant to their fields. The institution also offers dedicated learner support, flexible study options, and interactive training sessions to enhance understanding and retention of key concepts.