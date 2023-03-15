Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Leicester College nominated for 2023 Leicester Cycling Award

Leicester College March 15, 2023
0 Comments
Leicester College nominated for 2023 Leicester Cycling Award

Leicester College has been nominated for a Leicester Cycling Award in the category of school, college or university for its investment in making cycling easier for staff and students.

The Leicester Cycling Awards, established by Northside Bikes, aims to promote and celebrate everyday cycling in Leicester. They recognise those in the community who encourage and promote cycling as a way to get around for leisure and utility.

Leicester College has been nominated for its efforts to promote cycling. The College provides high quality bike parking at all of its sites with a vigilant security team that works hard to prevent bike theft, giving cyclists peace of mind when parking their bikes. Staff and students that cycle to the College are also given free D-locks to secure their bikes.

In addition, the College pays for a Dr Bike service – an on-site bike check and repair service – for students and staff, several times per month at all of its sites.

Wendy Fearn, Green Travel Coordinator at Leicester College said:

“We’re delighted to have been nominated for a Leicester Cycling Award. Our Campus Services team works hard to encourage people to cycle to College by making it an easy and safe option. We also know that it’s better for the environment and saves staff and students money on travel, so it’s a win-win!”

Representatives from the College will attend a ceremony on 24 March 2023 where the winners of the award categories will be announced.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Leicester College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .