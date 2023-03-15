Leicester College nominated for 2023 Leicester Cycling Award

Leicester College has been nominated for a Leicester Cycling Award in the category of school, college or university for its investment in making cycling easier for staff and students.

The Leicester Cycling Awards, established by Northside Bikes, aims to promote and celebrate everyday cycling in Leicester. They recognise those in the community who encourage and promote cycling as a way to get around for leisure and utility.

Leicester College has been nominated for its efforts to promote cycling. The College provides high quality bike parking at all of its sites with a vigilant security team that works hard to prevent bike theft, giving cyclists peace of mind when parking their bikes. Staff and students that cycle to the College are also given free D-locks to secure their bikes.

In addition, the College pays for a Dr Bike service – an on-site bike check and repair service – for students and staff, several times per month at all of its sites.

Wendy Fearn, Green Travel Coordinator at Leicester College said:

“We’re delighted to have been nominated for a Leicester Cycling Award. Our Campus Services team works hard to encourage people to cycle to College by making it an easy and safe option. We also know that it’s better for the environment and saves staff and students money on travel, so it’s a win-win!”

Representatives from the College will attend a ceremony on 24 March 2023 where the winners of the award categories will be announced.

