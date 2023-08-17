Level 3 Results Day at West London College: Celebrating Achievement, Determination and Hard Work

Students at West London College eagerly received their A-Level Maths and Level 3 results this morning (17 August 2023), marking a key moment in their educational journeys. The combination of academic achievement, determination and hard work, Level 3 qualifications open doors to university, employment, and exciting careers.

Qais Attaallah (20) and Delina Kidane (19) received their Applied Science Level 3 Extended Diploma results. Both students achieved D*D*D*, the highest grade possible. In his A-Level Maths Qais achieved A. Qais is now set to go to Manchester University to study for a degree in Genetics, and plans to complete a Masters and potentially a PhD in Genetics too. Delina is going on to Kingston University to study Biomedical Science.

Iman El Masmoudi Garcia at her West London College Business School Graduation

Iman El Masmoudi Garcia (19) achieved D*DD. Iman plans to go to Queen Mary University of London to study Accounting and Management.

Iman described the best thing about West London College was her teacher.

Iman says: “My teacher understood each student individually and helped them to do their best. She was very respectful, thoughtful and understanding. She encouraged me to express my ideas, pushed me to be better and told me exactly what I needed to do to achieve.” Bernice Fernandes at her West London College Business School Graduation

Business Level 3 Extended Diploma student Bernice Fernandes (18) achieved DDD and is going on to study Business Management at Westminster University.

Camol Bethel (pictured on the left) with his team mates at the International Village Celebration of Diversity Festival 2023

Camol Bethel (28) studied for a Travel and Tourism Level 3 Extended Diploma and achieved Distinctions in all of his six units. Camol plans to work for Border Force.

Camol says: “I like the idea of serving and protecting in a travel and tourism setting, so working for Border Force is my dream job.” Mariam Eish with artwork she made at the Creative End of Year Show 2023

Digital Design Level 3 Extended Diploma students Mariam Eish (20) and Sara Dehbouzorgi (20) achieved Distinctions. They are both going to Middlesex University to study Interior Design and Architecture.

Renata Varga with clothes she designed at the Creative End of Year Show 2023

Digital Design Level 3 Extended Diploma student Renata Varga achieved a Distinction too. Renata is planning to take a gap year and work as a fashion intern in either Italy or South Korea.

Elyana Guler with artwork she made at the Creative End of Year Show 2023

Elyana Guler achieved a Distinction in her Digital Design Level 3 Extended Diploma and is going on to study the foundation year in Fine Art at the City & Guilds of London Art School in Kennington.

Daniel Staszak

Daniel Staszak who completed the Creative Media Production Technology Level 3 Extended Diploma achieved a Distinction. Daniel is progressing to Oxford Brookes University to study Digital Media Production.

James Taylor, Deputy Principal at West London College, said: “Level 3 Results Day is a tribute to the dedication of teachers, parents, and support networks in helping our learners to fulfil their potential and pursue their dreams.”

If you would like to enrol on a Level 3 course at West London College, apply at wlc.ac.uk or drop in to Enrolment from Thursday, 24 August starting at 10am.

How BTEC vocational grades compare to A-Levels and UCAS points

Extended Diploma A Levels UCAS Tariff Points D*D*D* 3 A* at A-Level 168 D*D*D 2 A* and 1 A at A-Level 160 D*DD 1 A* and 2 As at A-Level 152 DDD 3 As at A-Level 144 DDM 2 As and a C at A-Level 128 DMM 1 A and 2 Cs at A-Level 112 MMM 3 Cs at A-Level 96

Published in