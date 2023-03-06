Lewis Girls’ School achieve The National Quality Award for Healthy Schools

Lewis Girls’ School has become the most recent school in Caerphilly County Borough to achieve The National Quality Award for Healthy Schools.

The aim of the scheme is to promote and protect the physical, emotional and social health and well-being of children and young people.

The scheme covers 7 topic areas:

Food and fitness

Mental and Emotional Health and Well-Being

Environment

Safety

Hygiene

Substance Misuse

Personal Development and Relationships

Within each of these areas, schools are required to demonstrate they have reached high standards of practice. The National Quality Award of the Welsh Network of Healthy Schools Scheme is awarded to schools that have achieved the highest standards in all seven areas.

Mrs H. Harding, Head Teacher of Lewis Girls’ School commented, “We are pleased to have achieved the National Quality Award for Healthy Schools. The award recognises the emphasis and importance Lewis Girls’ School places on developing healthy, emotionally resilient, well-informed young people”

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities added, “Congratulations to all involved in this fabulous and well deserved achievement. Lewis Girls’ School has demonstrated commitment and consistency to the prosperity of the entire school and community.”

