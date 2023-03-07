LJCC pledges funds for new mortar mill for Leicester College construction students Leicester College to receive donation of £6,000 to purchase new industry-standard equipment

Leicester College has received a £6,000 donation from the Leicestershire Joint Consultative Committee (LJCC) for the Building Industry to help fund the purchase of a new mortar mill to support a variety of students on Construction courses.

The mortar mill is a mixing and stirring machine for combining lime, sand, and other materials to make mortar for students to use. It will be located in the Construction Department at Leicester College’s Freemen’s Park Campus to be used by over 150 students during their studies each year.

The LJCC for the Building Industry is a local group made up of architects, engineers, builders and chartered surveyors, set up to promote best practice in the industry. It established a local Merit Awards for Craftsmanship scheme, and organised occasional site visits to further support and enhance learning for construction students.

John Townsend, a Chartered Surveyor and past chairman of the LJCC and a former Governor of Leicester College said:

“As long-term supporters of the College’s training schemes, the LJCC is pleased to be able to make this donation towards the purchase of this equipment, which will provide a lasting record highlighting the common interests of the College and the LJCC.”

Darren Roome, Director of Curriculum – Construction at Leicester College added:

“The new mortar mill is a fantastic addition to the range of industry-standard equipment available for Construction students at Leicester College to use. We needed an upgrade to our existing equipment and are very grateful to the LJCC for this generous and timely donation.”

