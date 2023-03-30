Local MP visits sixth form to hear about college plans for exciting future

Julia Lopez MP met with Havering Sixth Form Principal Janet Smith last week to hear about the college’s plans to expand student facilities, offer new courses and become a Centre of Excellence for Science.

The MP for Hornchurch and Upminster also heard how the demand for places at the New City College campus in Hornchurch, had increased from local students – with applications up 26 per cent on last year.

Janet, who is also Principal of NCC Ardleigh Green campus, and sixth form Deputy Principal Phil Hall, told the MP that as well as offering academic A Levels, the sixth form also plays an important part in training young people for critical public service jobs in health and social care with placements at Queen’s Hospital, Romford. As well as the NHS, staff have developed many new partnerships with local employers where students are offered work experience, leading to job offers once they leave college.

Plans for the campus include two new science labs and an extended restaurant seating area. New courses include Environmental Science A Level and Sport & Exercise Science BTEC. Alongside focusing on the science offer, New City College is developing a Performing Arts programme working in partnership with the Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, where students get involved in productions at the much-loved local theatre.

Julia Lopez said: “I was so pleased to hear of the college’s plans to become a Centre of Excellence for Science, develop the range of courses available to local students and improve facilities on campus. I was particularly glad to hear how the sixth form is training young people for local jobs in the health and care sector – something I have long championed.

“As the Minister for Creative Industries, I know there is a huge variety of exciting opportunities out there in what is a major growth industry for the UK, so it is great news that the college is working with partnerships to deliver a richer performing arts programme. With huge investments in film studios in East London, I am eager to ensure that local students acquire the skills necessary to grab these opportunities with both hands.”

