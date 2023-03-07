London Learning Consortium offers Level 4 Housing Qualifications

In the UK, there is a new legislation that states, Housing Managers must have a level 4 or 5 qualifications to protect residents in Social Housing.

It follows Awaab’s Law , introduced earlier this year in the wake of the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, which will force social landlords to fix dampness and mould within strict time limits.

This should improve the standards in the Social Housing industry and make Housing Managers as responsible as other front-line workers.

In light of the new regulation that states Housing Managers must have Level 4 or 5 qualifications to protect residents in Social Housing, the London Learning Consortium shares its knowledge on the matter by offering two Level 4 Qualifications in Housing.

Level 4 Certificate in Housing is a 12-month course that can be moulded around your schedule. It is delivered through monthly 1-1 sessions with a friendly and experienced tutor. You will gain all-important knowledge about Housing Policy and analyse your organisation and its best practices.

Level 4 Apprenticeship in Senior Housing and Property Manager will allow those to upskill and make sure that they are up to date with the practices that make a management role more successful. The course length is 12-18 months you will be required to complete 6hrs per week of off-the-job learning. This is a great way to get hands-on experience whilst learning the qualification that will help you succeed!

If you are an employer that is looking to hire an apprentice in housing or to upskill your staff then you can visit the services for employers page. LLC helps with recruiting, upskilling your current employees and flexible delivery methods to help improve the credibility and profitability of your business.

Siona, Partnerships and Integration Manager at Ingus explained how beneficial the services LLC has provided to the business. “Thank you, LLC, for all your support, working with our several restart offices to promote and deliver your provision.

Your team has always been responsive and regularly keeps us to date with the latest opportunities you offer which are so helpful. I can’t say thanks enough for all the times you have been accommodating, particularly when asked at the last minute! Here’s to continuous collaborations.”

LLC will also help you complete a free Organisational Training Needs Analysis (OTNA), conducted by experienced and qualified staff (Employer Engagement Executives).

