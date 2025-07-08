London South East Colleges shortlisted for prestigious Ethnicity Award

London South East Colleges has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Employer accolade in the Ethnicity Awards 2025 – and is the only FE college to be included in the prestigious line up.

These national awards celebrate individuals and organisations that support Black, Asian and diverse Ethnic communities. They highlight organisations’ commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) – and the positive progress being made in creating workplaces that champion this important agenda.

LSEC has been shortlisted in this category following its recognition earlier this year as an ‘Exemplary Employer’ for the third year running by Investing in Ethnicity. This is an organisation set up to encourage a stronger focus on the ethnicity agenda in workplaces.

The College was one of 25 top employers, assessed via The Ethnicity Maturity Matrix. This is a framework that assesses how organisations embed ethnicity inclusion across leadership, culture, data, processes and action. It has been designed with the backing of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Governance and Inclusive Leadership and establishes where organisations are within their ethnicity agenda journey.

Being shortlisted for this Ethnicity Award now puts the College among 12 leading organisations in the UK, who are prioritising race equity in the workplace. These include HSBC, BP, KPMG, Vodafone, University of Huddersfield and Lloyds Banking Group.

Winners will be revealed at a high-profile awards ceremony on Thursday 16 October 2025, at the London Marriott, Grosvenor Square – which will be attended by campaigners, celebrities and advocates for diversity.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, CEO of London & South East Education Group, says:

“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this national Ethnicity Award – and to be representing the Further Education sector on this important agenda, which is central to what we all do.

“Across our College, and indeed our wider Education Group, we are passionate about ensuring our workplace reflects the diverse communities we serve. We want every colleague to feel valued and included – aligning with ‘People First’ being a priority strand in our Group Strategic plan.

“This exciting recognition reflects the efforts of our whole organisation in working towards our Group’s aims. It is testament to their dedication, especially those leading on our EDI work, so fingers crossed for the team on 16 October!”

Janet Curtis Broni, Group Chief People Officer, who leads the College’s equality and inclusion strategy, adds:

“This shortlisting reflects our collective commitment to dismantling barriers and building inclusive systems across our organisation. We are really proud to be recognised for the practical steps we are taking to support equity and diversity at every level.

“While there is always more to do, this acknowledgement is an important milestone on our journey and great recognition for every member of staff involved.”