Lord Chief Justice encourages ‘rule of law’ understanding

In collaboration with the University of Law and hosted on online platform FutureLearn, the new free course explains the concept of the rule of law and how judges uphold it.

Launching a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) at an event in front of students yesterday (21st Feb) at the University of Law (ULaw), Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales said,

“The rule of law is absolutely fundamental to the proper functioning of our society. From guaranteeing the right to a fair trial to enforcing contracts that underpin economic confidence and stability, it touches on nearly everything we do.

“I am pleased to launch this online course as it builds on the work judges and magistrates have been doing in schools and their communities. I hope those taking the course will end it with greater understanding of the role the judiciary plays in upholding the rule of law.“

The course has been developed with ULaw as part of the Lord Chief Justice’s priority to explain the importance of the rule of law and the work of judges more widely.

The course, presented by Raury Mason, Senior Tutor at ULaw is interactive with lots of opportunities for participants to comment and debate the issues presented. It features video presentations, including a discussion between Lady Justice Carr and Mrs Justice McGowan about how the rule of law operates in civil and criminal jurisdictions.

Raury Mason said,

“We are delighted to be partnering on this MOOC with FutureLearn and the Judiciary of England & Wales. The rule of law is a cornerstone of the legal system in the United Kingdom and is considered one of the key principles that define the country’s democratic and constitutional framework, yet the concept itself is difficult to define. Our MOOC aims to get students thinking about what the rule of law means to them, and how the Judiciary deal with the rule of law in the real world.”

Broken into three weekly sessions, the course requires a commitment of just two to three hours a week. Over this time, participants look at the different definitions of the rule of law, how it works in practice and why it is an important part of our society.

The course is available at https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/introduction-to-the-rule-of-law

