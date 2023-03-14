Lorenna shows off skills at event to mark International Women’s Day

It was all cisterns go for a College of North West London (CNWL) student this week as she took part in an all-female plumbing competition at Lewisham College.

Lorenna Karla Silva Pinto, who is currently studying at CNWL in the Level 1 Plumbing Evening Group, joined fellow learners from other colleges in the capital for the event at a specialised campus in Deptford Bridge.

The competitions, sponsored by ESG Limited, saw the electrical and plumbing trainees and tradeswomen complete an industry-standard task within a time limit with the finished entry pieces judged thoroughly by qualified professionals from the electrical and plumbing sectors.

Lorenna, from London, eventually finished fourth overall in what was an exciting competition and an innovative way to show support for women on such an important day internationally.

Stephen Davis, Principal of United Colleges Group, said:

“We would like to congratulate Lorenna for her achievement in this competition held on International Women’s Day.

“It is important to encourage more young people to pursue a career in these industries and also recognise the skills that women bring to the sector.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, CNWL’s plumbing workshop welcomed manufacturers from the industry to the college to demonstrate some commercial plumbing activities and talk with Plumbing Level 2 students.

The event was part of the Society of Public Health Engineers (SoPHE) working group and it was a great experience for students to listen and learn from industry experts.

Published in