LRN Partners with KEATH.ai Ltd to Bring AI-Powered Learning into Classrooms

The Learning Resource Network (LRN), an internationally recognised and respected awarding organisation, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with KEATH.ai Ltd, a leading innovator in educational technology. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning environments, with the goal of transforming the educational experience for both students and educators across LRN’s global network.

At the heart of this partnership is the introduction of Lumin, KEATH.ai’s AI-native Learning Management System (LMS). Lumin is a next-generation platform specifically engineered to support modern education by utilising artificial intelligence to adapt content delivery and engagement to the unique needs of individual learners. Through machine learning algorithms and intelligent automation, Lumin provides real-time feedback, personalised learning pathways, and data-driven insights that empower educators to deliver more effective and targeted instruction.

LRN will be rolling out Lumin across a selection of its partner schools or FE, offering free access to the platform for 12 months as part of a pilot programme. In addition to the software, centres will receive comprehensive onboarding and training support to ensure seamless integration into existing curricula and teaching practices. Participating institutions will also benefit from detailed analytics and impact assessments, enabling them to track student progress and optimise learning outcomes using real-time data.

This initiative is closely aligned with LRN’s long-standing commitment to advancing educational excellence through innovation. The organisation continually seeks to equip its member institutions with cutting-edge tools and methodologies that prepare learners for the demands of a fast-evolving, technology-driven world. With AI rapidly reshaping industries and workplaces, integrating this technology into classrooms is both timely and essential.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of LRN, highlighted the importance of the collaboration:

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in education. Working with KEATH.ai allows us to offer our centres a powerful platform that brings AI into everyday teaching, supporting both our qualifications and our strategic vision for future-ready learning.”

From KEATH.ai’s perspective, the collaboration represents a unique opportunity to scale its educational innovation globally.

Imran Ali-Farzal, Co-CEO of KEATH.ai, stated:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with LRN. Their reach and reputation in global education make them an ideal partner to bring Lumin to the forefront of educational transformation. Together, we are setting the stage for a new era in digital learning.”

Beyond the deployment of the Lumin platform, the partnership encompasses several additional initiatives. These include joint awareness campaigns aimed at promoting understanding and adoption of AI in education, collaborative development of content and learning materials, and pilot programmes to test and refine the effectiveness of AI-driven learning tools across different educational settings. The goal is not just to introduce new technology, but to drive meaningful change in how teaching and learning are approached worldwide. As the global education sector continues to evolve, partnerships like this are essential for bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and future-ready education. By combining LRN’s educational expertise and international network with KEATH.ai’s technical capabilities, this collaboration promises to shape the future of education by placing AI at the core of the learning experience.