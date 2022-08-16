Manchester Metropolitan University partners with Christie’s for First Generation art scholarships

Manchester Metropolitan University has partnered with the world-leading auction house, art and luxury business Christie’s to support its award-winning First Generation Scholarship programme for students who are first in their family to go to university.

Recognising the need to increase diversity and social mobility within the arts, Christie’s will provide funding for five of Manchester Metropolitan University’s First Generation Scholars who are studying Fine Art or Art History and Curating within the University’s Manchester School of Art.

Christie’s will also provide expert guest lectures and host visits for Manchester School of Art students at the auction house’s international headquarters in London.

Manchester Metropolitan’s First Generation Scholarship Programme offers a complete journey of support for young people from the North West whose parents have no direct experience of higher education.

Beginning in September 2022, Christie’s investment will help these five students to pursue rewarding careers in the arts, as well as help the University to nurture talented young graduates from a broader range of social backgrounds who are ready to shape the cultural industries of the future.

Professor Martyn Evans, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Arts and Humanities at Manchester Metropolitan and Director of Manchester School of Art, said:

“We are delighted that Christie’s has chosen to support our First Generation Scholarship Programme, which transforms the experience of students who are first in their family to enrol at university.

“We are proud to be one of the most diverse universities in the UK, but recognise there is much more to do to widen access to higher education, not least in the arts subjects. Christie’s generosity and the expertise of their staff will unlock exceptional opportunities for our students.”

Toby Monk, Director of Recruitment at Christie’s, said:

‘‘Christie’s is committed to supporting continuing education in the arts and specifically to opening opportunities for those from more diverse backgrounds to follow their passion and the potential of a career as a result. This is one of a series of important educational sponsorships that Christie’s is immensely proud to be a part of. We look forward to meeting the five Manchester Metropolitan students and being a part of this programme.”

Manchester Met’s First Generation Scholarship Programme provides a financial bursary alongside pastoral and professional support to enable students to flourish at university and enhance opportunities to progress in their chosen career.

Christie’s recently hosted a group of First Generation Scholars who visited London in June for their valuable work placement residential, designed to equip Manchester Met students with the experience, networks and insights to ultimately help them secure graduate-level employment.

During the visit, Christie’s staff gave the students a fascinating guided tour of some of the historical and beautiful works of art consigned to auction, as well as a presentation on the varied career opportunities available in the arts sector.

